Community members are continuing their efforts to improve the quality of life in Fostoria.

As part of area organizations, they complete beautification projects, host community events, offer programs for all ages, promote Fostoria and its history and otherwise encourage citizens to be involved and enjoy all the town has to offer.

Here is what officials have reported on the last year:

FOSTORIA GARDEN CLUB

The Fostoria Ladies Garden Club was established in 1971 in affiliation with the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs.

In 2011 the group became the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. There are a total of 46 members.

Officers for the 2019-2020 year are: Carol Kinn, president; Sue Gehring, vice president; Marla Holmes, secretary; and Lois Trumpler, treasurer. Dorcas Gillett and Jo Zbiegien are the club’s advisors. Local members serve in regional capacities as well, with Ellen Stoudinger serving as the current Region 1 Director and Jo Zbiegien as the Treasurer. Members attend area guest night programs, Fall and Spring Regional meetings, the annual Ohio Association of Garden Club’s statewide convention, OAGC “Gardeners Day Out,” and participate in the Wood County and Ohio State Fairs.

A visit to Schooner Farms and the Hayes Memorial Home and gardens was enjoyed by club members this past year, as well as an ice cream social hosted by Zbiegien.

The Garden Club hosted its annual Guest Night in May, with over 90 guests and members in attendance for dinner and a program on Native Trees presented by Stephanie Miller, Regional Urban Forester. A major club event was the biannual Garden Tour and Flower Show, held in July. Eight homes as well as Gray Park were featured during the tour. The Flower Show, highlighting horticulture specimens, artistic designs, and table settings, was held at the Fostoria Woman’s Club.

The Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. is active in giving back to the community. Club members decorated the Kaubisch Memorial Library’s main reading area at Christmas in a “Nature” theme, the front window area in a “Childhood Memories” theme, and a “Teddy Bear” children’s tree on the second level. Besides sharing knowledge of plants and gardening with each other, club members provide programs to other groups such as Kiwanis, Rotary and the “Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise” Fair. Club members also helped community members plant container gardens at Ace Hardware and the Fostoria Learning Center, and helped students from Fostoria High School plant annuals across from the school.

Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. gave donations to the Sharing Kitchen and Pantry Plus of Seneca County. Club members judged a “Patio Contest” at Wesley Village. The Garden Club also participated in the Review Times “Design an Ad” contest.

The Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. managed the Fostoria Farmers’ Market, located at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets in downtown Fostoria, which consisted of eight themed markets. During the “Let’s go Gardening” market in May, club members assisted children in planting a flower and instructed them on how to take care of it. Members sold plant starts, kettle corn and replicas of the downtown floral flags, created by club member Gehring.

Since 2011 the Club has used profits from the Farmers’ Market as well as grants to fund $23,000 in yearly beautification projects, concentrating on rejuvenating existing areas. The club’s main projects this year were Pappas Point downtown and Sunshine Point (across from Circle K, north), as well as mulching all of the downtown, Gray Park and outlying areas. Club members also donated countless hours in planting and maintaining many of the landscaped areas in the downtown and various locations throughout the city in the “Adopt-a-Bed” program. The club continued the Landscape Awards program, recognizing local residences and businesses for their efforts in beautifying their properties.

Club meetings take place at noon on the second Wednesday of the month. Although the club has no permanent “home,” meetings are normally held at the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library.

For more information, contact Kinn at 419-435-1718 or fostoriamarket@yahoo.com.

FOSTORIA

COMMUNITY ARTS COUNCIL

Fostoria Community Arts Council was established in 1998 as a strictly non-profit, volunteer organization to serve the Fostoria area community by providing arts-oriented activities to the community.

The group hosts about six Summer Concerts at Foundation Park, five Lunch on the Lawn performances at the Fostoria Municipal Building, several children and adult art workshops throughout the year and Guitar Fest at the downtown green space. In addition, the group promotes arts-oriented activities throughout Fostoria.

“We have an art gallery to display area artists’ work,” Browning Payne, president, said. “We host a Wine and Cheese fundraiser ever year and depend on grants like the Henry Geary Family Foundation Grant and others. We depend on memberships and donations from the community and generous benefactors to continue our mission, which is to educate and enrich the Fostoria community through the coordination and promotion of the arts.”

There are currently 15 board members and many volunteers, including April Lance, vice president; Terri Black, treasurer; and Mary Puffenberger, secretary.

The group typically meets on the fourth Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. at the office, 125 S. Main St. Anyone is welcome to attend.

FOSTORIA KIWANIS CLUB

The Fostoria Kiwanis Club has served the community for more than 90 years.

The global organization of volunteers dedicates its efforts to “changing the world one child and one community at a time,” according to its mission statement. Through fundraisers and dues, the group offers various child and community support through programs and events as well as supports other organizations in line with its mission.

The club has recently put an emphasis on better serving local children.

In 2019, the group established two new lending libraries in town at the local Seneca County Health Department office and Power Up Fostoria.

Members collected gently used children’s books to create lending libraries at facilities across town as a resource for children to read and continue learning. Other lending libraries are located at First Step Healthy Resource Center and Fostoria Townhouses. The club has a goal of setting up other lending libraries at various locations throughout town and will replenish the books as needed.

Another way the group promotes childhood literacy is through the collection of new children’s books. In connection with the annual A Christmas for Every Child toy store, the group collects books to be given to families in need during the holidays.

For the second year in a row, the Fostoria Kiwanis Club gave out two $1,000 student scholarships, using funds garnered from the group’s Bowling Bash at Thibodeau Seneca Lanes. Local businesses are invited to register a team to play in the tournament, where they receive free food and drinks as well as chances to win raffle prizes. Funds from the October event go toward two student scholarships in the spring.

The biggest fundraiser the Kiwanis Club hosts is the annual Pancake Day in March, offering carryout, delivery and dine-in options. In addition to all-you-can-eat pancakes, the event offers an assortment of raffle prizes.

With monies raised during fundraisers, the club financially supports Fostoria Summer Recreation Program; Fostoria Community Enriching Our Youth; Kaubisch Memorial Public Library’s Summer Reading Program; the Fostoria Learning Center; United Way of Fostoria; the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen; Pantry Plus of Seneca County; Camp Fire Northwest Ohio’s Safety Town; Grade A Celebration; the Geary Family YMCA; and local preschool programs during the Week of the Young Child.

In addition to financial support, the Kiwanis Club also uses funds for community outreach programs and projects, such as providing back-to-school shoes to local youth in need. After the local Kmart store closed, the group reconstructed its Back-to-School Shoe Program. Working closely with Pantry Plus of Seneca County, Hope Lutheran Church, National Machinery Foundation and Shoe Sensation, Tiffin, the club was able to provide nearly 150 local, less fortunate children receive a pair of new tennis shoes before they went back to school.

Kiwanis members also participate in highway cleanup four times a year; install American flags five times a year on national holidays; and ring the bell for the Salvation Army. Also this year, the group partnered with Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity to assist in their A Brush with Kindness program, sprucing up homes around town.

Members meet at noon on Tuesdays at Good Shepherd Home in the lower level. For more information, contact President Sue Lehmann at 419-436-4149 or visit the club’s Facebook page.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

Friends of the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library invite everyone into the library to attend a program, sign up for a library card, checkout a book, movie or CD, visit the book sale, volunteer, and become a member of the Friends.

Love of libraries, the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library in particular, brought the founding members together in 2008. In 2011 the dedicated group of core members transformed passion into actions, raising public awareness of the library’s need for sustained community support. Sweatshirts emblazoned with the image of Story Time, the sculpture greeting visitor to the library, dotted the town. At the farmer’s markets, then still on Tiffin Street, duct tape flower pens and landmark note cards promoted the library’s cause. Member’s efforts contributed to success in November with 76 percent of Fostoria voters expressing their commitment to the library.

Officials have said they’re proud to be listed as a 501(c)(3) public charity.

“Our members organize materials at the library book sales and promote upscaling discarded books into decorative crafts. We host public talks,” President Tammi Garrett said, noting community members might recall Chef Linda from Bella Cuisine, Pat Beeson Remembering Kinsey Komedy Kompany, and the Hayes Presidential Center’s Historical Cookbook program. “We have donated over $30,000 to the library including: hot spots, computers, TVs, Summer Reading Program contributions, an AED unit, and those adorable bags the young ones receive when signing up for their very first library card. During April’s National Library Week we treat the staff and volunteers to an appreciation day luncheon.

“Thank you Fostoria for being members, donors, and supporters in our fundraising efforts. You make it all possible,” Garrett said. “Maybe you’ve won an OSU/Michigan football game ticket raffle or a delightful basket at December’s Seneca County Pantry Plus bingo or earlier basket auctions.”

It is easy to be a friend: explore the resources Kaubisch Library has to offer, participate in events, volunteer or become a Friend.

“We adore all our Friends, active and silent angles alike,” said Garrett.

Friends members receive early entry into the semi-annual book sale at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, advanced notice of upcoming programs and presentations, opportunities to volunteer at library and promotion events, camaraderie, and “knowledge that your participation fosters meaningful support of our library.”

Join the over 140 Friends today. Membership levels are built to fit the budget, beginning at $5 for students and 55+, $10 for individuals and $100 for lifetime membership. Information is available at the library front desk, at the Friends of the Kaubisch Memorial Library Facebook page, and on the library website at https://fostoria.lib.oh.us/support-your-library.

HOPE IN FOSTORIA

HOPE in Fostoria is a grassroots effort to address substance abuse issues by fostering education and awareness within the greater Fostoria community.

Founded in 2017, the HOPE in Fostoria board has grown to include 15 volunteers representing a cross-section of stakeholders in Fostoria, including school administration, first responders, healthcare professionals, employers, ministerial society and effected family members. HOPE maintains a collaborative relationship with the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties as well as the two local groups: Fostoria Kiwanis Club and United Way of Fostoria.

“We were focused on building a network and aligning ourselves with strong partners to make a greater and more immediate impact,” said Autumn Clouse, president of HOPE in Fostoria. “We knew we needed to breakdown the stigma and be a part of a solution to create a healthier, happier community.”

Last year, the group invited area mental health and substance abuse providers to attend a series of interactive resource meetings with a goal of identifying timely gaps and building strategies. In addition to setting up an educational display at several key community events, HOPE rolled out a D2SN (Dare To Say No) campaign, aimed at empowering local youth to make good choices. As part of Red Ribbon Week, HOPE partnered with Fostoria City Schools and many community partners, to send a strong message to all students that they have a right to grow up drug and alcohol free.

In 2020, HOPE plans to focus on new ways to reach and engage the community, especially local youth. Continued focus on prevention, education and promoting treatment resources will be another key area. The group also plans to offer a new recovery month celebration and memorial run/walk, expand their website content and add other volunteers to newly-formed committees.

“People still don’t know what resources are available in our area,” said Clouse. “Why reinvent the wheel when strong leadership and passion is all we need to bring about positive change? We are open to new partnerships and welcome anyone who wants to offer their time and energy to support the cause.”

HOPE holds a monthly meeting of the board at the United Way of Fostoria office. To learn more, visit www.hopeinfostoria.com. HOPE may also be contacted by email at hopeinfostoria@gmail.com, by calling 419-435-4863 or by following HOPE in Fostoria on Facebook.

FOSTORIA LIONS CLUB

Fostoria Lions Club is 83 years old in Fostoria, with 11 current members.

Officers include President Pete DiCesare, Vice President Terrence Hoening, Secretary Mona DiCesare, and Treasurer Floyd Lawless.

In 2019, the group raised more than $1,500 in the community by selling brooms and poinsettias. They spent more than $700 on sight conversation, $300 on youth activities and $500 on community activities. They also donated $300 to various state and international programs in Lions.

The rest of the funds were used to cover various fundraising expenses.

The Fostoria Lions received Humanitarian and Service awards in 2019, as well as many individual awards for membership, longevity, service and leadership.

The group meets twice per month, the first and third Thursdays, at 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Home.

For more information or to look up current projects, find the group on Facebook, email afirech@gmail.com or call 419-348-5686.

FOSTORIA GLASS HERITAGE GALLERY

Fostoria Ohio Glass Association was organized in 1992 to promote public awareness and appreciation of Fostoria’s rich history in glass manufacturing. That endeavor includes collecting, preserving, interpreting and disseminating documentary and visual evidence of the glass manufactured here from 1887-1920.

Glass Heritage Gallery, located at 109 N. Main St. in Fostoria, houses a collection of more than 1,300 examples of glass and lamps manufactured during the glass boom. A number of rare items were added to the display last year.

The display includes glass from the following companies: Fostoria Glass, Buttler Art Glass, Fostoria Shade & Lamp, Consolidated Lamp & Glass, Seneca Glass, Nickel Plate Glass, Fostoria Novelty Glass, Fostoria Incandescent Lamp, Mosaic Glass, Fostoria Glass Specialty and Glass Novelty (different from Fostoria Novelty Glass.)

The Glass Heritage Gallery is open to the public, free of charge. It is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization, dependent on donations, grant funds and memberships to help keep it open. Officers and board members elected at the annual meeting in September oversee the GHG operation. No officer, board member or docent receives any compensation for their efforts. Currently, Bill King serves as president, John Weber as vice-president, Allan Campbell as treasurer and Gayle Guernsey as secretary. The gallery’s Victoria Views editor Sally Reed serves as a board member with Tom Smith, Charlene Kelbley, Linda Spahr, Marilyn Lambright and Carol King.

The association sets up displays, sells memberships, books and glass at the Fostoria Farmers’ Market.

“We’re excited about the reception from the community,” Bill King said.

Memberships are $20 for individuals and $32 for a couple. By becoming a member, you support the GHG operation and receive our newsletter Victoria Views four times a year.

Speakers are available for groups and organizations by calling 419-435-5077 or visiting www.fostoriaglass.com.

Members of the association have set up at the largest Early American Pattern Glass in Carlisle, PA, over ten years.

“Our goals are to educate collectors about Fostoria’s glass manufacturing and entice them to visit Fostoria and the Glass Heritage Gallery,” King said, adding that since opening in 1992, the gallery has welcomed more than 30,000 visitors from all states, Canada and numerous foreign countries. “This benefits the entire community since the visitors typically visit community shops and restaurants.”

The gallery is closed, except by appointment, during January and February. In March, gallery hours are Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning in April and through December, hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery will open other hours with advance notice any time of the year, even in January and February. The facility is handicap accessible and welcomes all tours.

For more information, visit Fostoria Ohio Glass Association on Facebook or fostoriaglass.com or call 419-435-5077.

FOSTORIA ROTARY CLUB

Fostoria Rotary Club is an organization of businesses and professional leaders united across the globe to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world, especially its own corner of it.

Fostoria Rotary Club has been a part of the community since November 1919 and is the oldest continually running civic organization in Fostoria. The club celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019 with a gathering at Valley Creek Lodge in August with district members and past presidents in attendance.

In honor of the groups anniversary, members will install 10 benches around the community this spring.

The organization’s biggest focus is education. Rotary is involved with many local efforts including student scholarships awarded to graduates of Fostoria, and Students of the Month from Fostoria Junior Senior High School. It donates to schools for the purpose of furthering education of students including donations to DECA, HOBY Youth Leadership and music education.

Fostoria Rotary is also involved in a literacy program in which the local club supplies a book weekly to the local schools. The group buys a book for each speaker that presents before the club, has the speaker sign it, and it is given to one of the Fostoria City Schools libraries in their honor.

In addition, they support many other local organizations in their efforts to serve the community. The Rotary Christmas Parade brings many organizations together in celebration every year. The club also donates to the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation’s Mardi Gras celebration, Foundation Park and many more organizations.

The group currently has 45 members, including President Sarah Kline, manager at Superior Credit Union; President-Elect Evelyn Marker, executive director of the Fostoria United Way; and Secretary and Treasurer Arlen Lowrey.

The club meets at noon on Mondays in the lower level of Good Shepherd Home.

For more information about Fostoria Rotary Club, visit the group’s Facebook page.

FOSTORIA WOMAN’S CLUB

For more than 120 years, the Fostoria Woman’s Club has been part of the Fostoria community.

“Hundreds, even thousands, of women have enjoyed the activities,” President Sharon Stannard said. “Their lives are also enriched by the opportunity of developing friendships that span across the years. This is a club that will continue to function as there will always be women interested in being part of an organization in which they can learn, serve and be part of a group.”

The club is looking for women who want to help create and maintain a non-profit organized center for “social and intellectual activities of Fostoria and area women,” according to Stannard.

The Fine Arts department meetings are always interesting. Programs coming up for the Fine Arts Department include Chalk painting, where members will have their very own creation to take home. This year’s annual Spring Tea will take place April 19 at 2 p.m.

“We had many people approach us about having a Sunday event so they could attend,” Stannard said. “So, ‘Spring: Music is in the Air’ will be presented by Mary Fry. Delicious goodies will also make this an event you won’t want to miss.”

Separately, a homemade spaghetti dinner will take place from 4-7 p.m. May 7. The sauce is made by member Patti Gregg.

The March travelogue will take participants to Portugal while the April travelogue will take them to Mexico.

In addition, two mystery day trips are planned and take place during the summer. These trips include different activities at several different destinations. Members try to figure out where they are going because the organizer never tells anyone as it is a mystery trip.

Lunch bunch takes monthly trips to area restaurants and shopping sprees. The club has scheduled card flights for bridge, euchre and pinochle teams; a monthly book club; and monthly card luncheon.

Many in Fostoria look forward to the club’s homemade apple dumplings. Peddler’s Alley features homemade bake sale items, a luncheon, a spaghetti dinner and a craft show; and chocolate and nuts sale. A portion of the funds is used to buy many toys and other items for A Christmas for Every Child.

Each spring, seniors at Fostoria City Schools can apply for a scholarship and two winners are selected. The scholarship awardee is given the scholarship when he/she successfully completes their first quarter or semester.

To better understand the present, Stannard said “one needs to know the past. It is only then that one can appreciate what we have today.”

The history of the club begins in 1897 when Fostoria women began an organization called the 1897 Literacy Circle. Activities centered around studies and readings from a variety of topics and authors. They evolved into the Federation of Woman’s Club, joining a state organization.

Meetings took place in member’s homes, local banks, the YMCA, etc.

They moved out of the state-affiliated organization and became the Fostoria Woman’s Club.

Written records show several hundred women participated, which, according to Stannard, is most likely due to the fact women rarely worked outside the home back then and had a need to be involved in their community. Today’s members volunteer at the hospital, blood drives, schools and participate in community events.

“Even though lots of bridge was played, their focus was also on improving their community,” Stannard said, explaining they built a public restroom, contributed to the school’s nurse and health program, Christmas Seals, planted victory gardens, hosted flower shows and put on plays and musicals for the community.

In March of 1926, Lucy Emerine deeded her home, 135 E. Fremont St., to the club. The home was renovated and an auditorium, called The Little Theater, was added. Members furnished the home and hosted their very first meeting for the 1926-27 year. In 1986, the club purchased the property at 127 E. Fremont St. and an off-street parking lot was built for all club events.

Aside from providing a venue for Woman’s Club meetings and events, the facility is also available for rent. Baby showers, wedding showers, family reunions, church services, funeral dinners, etc., have been hosted at the club house. Other clubs and city events have used the facility as well.

Those interested in renting the club house can call Sandra Bennett at 419-435-8731. The club can also prepare lunch or dinner for other group meetings.

Current officers include Stannard, president; Patti Gregg, 1st vice president; Barb Deuble, 2nd vice president; Georgie Widmer, recording secretary; Beverly Ziegler, correspondence secretary; Betty McGirr, treasurer; Bennett, assistant treasurer; Irene Kurtz, publicity historian; and Martha Gwyn, parliamentarian.

Inquiries about becoming a member can be made to any club member or by calling the club house at 419-435-2196 and leaving a message. Someone will return the call.

FOSTORIA AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Fostoria Area Historical Society was formed in September 1973.

Since its beginning, its mission has been to preserve and display items of local historical interest, to disseminate local historical information and to foster an appreciation of the community’s heritage for the benefit of the society’s members and the Fostoria community.

The historical society operates in three locations throughout town, including Foster’s Museum on Main Street, the Fostoria Area Historical Museum on North Street and The History Corner in the former Commission on Aging building. The group has over 100 members. Officers include Steve Cramer, president; Lorrie Wolfelt, vice-president; and Susie Kinn, secretary-treasurer

In 2019, the organization hosted a major event entitled “Fostoria Heritage Day.” They hosted a car show on Main Street, had extended hours at the museums, an ice cream social and a historical film festival at the Fostoria Learning Center.

In addition, the historical society participated in the ‘Sip N Shop’ event at the learning center, the Good Shepherd Bazaar and the downtown Fostoria Farmers’ Markets.

Gov. Foster was also busy during the year. He made appearances at all the major events and visited Pam Burrows’ history class at Fostoria High School.

Volumes 1-6 of the History of Fostoria are still available for sale at the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and the gift shops at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and Good Shepherd Home.

The historical society has plans for new events in 2020. They will again host a car show in late summer. They will also sell raffle tickets to an Ohio State game in the fall. Other events are planned but have not been finalized.

For more information on the historical society, call 419-435-3588 or visit the Fostoria Area Historical Society on Facebook.

FOSTORIA RAIL PRESERVATION SOCIETY

Fostoria Rail Preservation Society has been a non-profit since 2005.

Its mission statement is to preserve, promote and educate people of Fostoria’s importance in railroad history of the world and nation.

Fostoria is an important crossroads for railfans around the world. More than 90 freight trains pass through the double-track mainline Iron Triangle. Freight trains can be 2-3 miles long, much longer than 3-4 years ago.

In 2011, Railstream LLC, a live-action railcam company, placed their first camera in Fostoria. Today, Railstream has 26 cameras nationwide. Sandy Creek Mining Company, Fostoria, now sponsors the two cameras (east and west B&O views) for free access to all, promoting Fostoria rail tourism.

Officers are President Pete DiCesare, V-P Herm VandeKerkhoff, Secy/Treas Ellen Gatrell and Auditor Steve Cramer with board members including Teresa Lee, Tom Miller, John Potteiger, Michael Rozelle, Kay Rochotte and Jeff Vawter.

Approximately 150 people from 23 states and one from Peru S.A. are members of FRPS. Its community outreach includes helping the city of Fostoria maintain the Fostoria Rail Park by cleaning the restrooms, mowing the 5-acre lawn, picking up litter, recycling and shoveling the sidewalks in the winter.

FRPS attends train shows in Ohio and other states, including Massachusetts — which is home to the Amherst Railway Hobby Show, the largest show east of the Mississippi with more than 25,000 attendees each year — to promote Fostoria’s rail tourism. Members distribute Fostoria Railfan packets to railfans at the park and at train shows they attend with more 17,000 distributed over the years.

Operation Lifesaver, a national train safety program, is presented to area organizations.

In addition, the group hosts several annual events, including Santa at the Depot in its 14th year, 11th Railroad Dinner, 6th Santa Wine & Cheese and 19th Rail Festival.

Meetings are the fourth Thursday of the month at the LE&W Depot, 128 W. North St, at 6 p.m. except for November and December.

Visit FRPS Facebook pages or www.FostoriaIronTriangle.com or call 419-435-1781 and leave a message for more information.