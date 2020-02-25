TIFFIN — Seneca County Commissioner Shayne Thomas and State Rep. Bill Reineke spoke during the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative breakfast this morning at The Chandelier Community Event Center in Tiffin.

Thomas presented the county’s 2019 year in review report and also looked ahead to the rest of 2020, while Reineke gave a legislative update on several issues he is working on in Columbus.

Thomas’ report included an overview of several major themes from last year including fiscal responsibility, personnel changes, infrastructure upgrades, a renewed commitment to economic development and promoting transparency and accessibility.

Thomas said 2019 was a busy and successful year. He also reviewed strategies and initiatives for 2020, which include continuity, communication and collaboration with local and state partners.

The county’s written year in review report can be viewed at https://senecacountyohio.gov/2019-year-in-review-report/. Thomas’ PowerPoint presentation can be viewed at https://senecacountyohio.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Year-in-Review-2019.pdf.

Reineke’s speech included insight on workforce development, water quality and education, among other topics.

The two spoke to a diverse crowd of community members including local elected officials and those representing educational institutions.