ARCADIA — A recent property purchase made by Arcadia school board is going to be a money saver for the school district, said Superintendent Bruce Kidder.

The board voted unanimously earlier this month to buy the house and property located at 19053 Ohio 12, a lot that abuts the school’s campus at its northeast corner. The district paid $160,000 for the property, plus closing costs.

“The property is just under an acre and will be used for parking and relocating an arboretum,” said Kidder. “The major impact is the additional land will allow the school to install aboveground stormwater retention pond versus underground.”

Kidder said an aboveground pond will save the district a “considerable” amount of money and will allow the school to connect to the village stormwater system directly.

The house located on the property will be demolished, Kidder said.