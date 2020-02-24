Fostoria City Council will conduct an emergency meeting Tuesday regarding a procedural amendment to the city’s five-year financial recovery plan.

The meeting, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. in council chambers at the municipal building, is solely for the purpose of passing two pieces of legislation required by the state, according to a notice from council President Steve Kauffman. No other business is scheduled to take place.

Council in 2017 adopted a five-year recovery plan after the Ohio Auditor’s Office placed the city in fiscal emergency.

Mayor Eric Keckler has said several times recently the city is doing well in its recovery.

 

