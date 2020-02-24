By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria’s reputation for generosity stood proudly once again as a benefit dinner to assist the family of a young cancer patient raised more than $4,000.

Fostoria High School boys basketball team hosted a pre-game taco dinner last Tuesday, with proceeds earmarked for the various expenses being incurred as Abi Brouwer, the 16-year-old niece of FHS freshman boys coach Mark Lair, battles brain cancer.

Redmen head coach Thom Loomis noted before the dinner that Fostoria has a knack for coming together to support causes. At Friday night’s game, the Redmen presented $4,015 to the Brouwer and Lair families.

“So very grateful to the Fostoria community and alumni for their tremendous support of our benefit for #AbisWarriors,” Loomis wrote on Twitter.

#AbisWarriors is the social-media hashtag Brouwer’s supporters have adopted.

Coach Lair’s father, also named Mark, said on Twitter: “We THANK the Loomis family, Fostoria community, Redmen bb community and the team from the bottom of our hearts. It’s truly incredible what all of you have done! We’ll never forget it, always appreciate it and one day pay it forward. Thank you!”

Abi Brouwer, the daughter of Jason and Andrea (Lair) of Perrysburg, had surgery that removed about 95 percent of a brain tumor on Feb. 11 at the University of Michigan’s Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was released from the hospital on Feb. 14 and has endured considerable pain, her parents have written on website caringbridge.org.

The tumor was found to be malignant, and the sophomore soccer player for Notre Dame Academy in Toledo is scheduled to soon begin radiation and chemotherapy as treatment, her father wrote on caringbridge.org.

“All in all, we all remain a bit emotionally and physically drained,” he wrote on caringbridge.org. “We can not thank everyone enough for your continued prayers and support.”

To follow Abi’s progress, log on to https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/abibrouwer/journal.