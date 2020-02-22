By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Memory loss. Lack of sleep. Depression.

These are all common signs of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. And they’re all things employers were encouraged to look for in their employees during a recent meeting of the Fostoria Area Safety Council.

Officials hosted Captain Louie Belluomini and his canine companion — a service dog — Wednesday. Belluomini presented the program, “A New Leash on Life, the K9s for Warriors Story,” discussing the symptoms of PTSD, the growing trend of service dogs in the workplace and raising awareness about veterans suffering from PTSD and the common misconception that they are not hirable.

“It’s a topic that’s not talked about enough. It’s very sensitive to talk about,” he said Wednesday. “I’m hoping to shed some light for you. It’s important for you to know the signs and symptoms so you can help out your coworkers and employees.”

Common things to look for in veterans struggling with PTSD include hyper-vigilance, depression, panic attacks, memory loss, nightmares, sleep walking, morning sickness/stomach pains and substance abuse.

“They’re trying to basically put a band aid on a bleeding artery,” Belluomini said. “It’s just not going to hold. It’s a temporary fix trying to mask the real issue.”

Triggers for flashbacks can include:

• Noises, sounds, smells.

• Having their back exposed.

• Disciplinary discussion/feedback on job performance.

Employers and coworkers can help ease the situation by being aware, having compassion and offering some type of counseling in the workplace.

“Where I work, we have the ability to go see a counselor through the employer. If that’s not something you have in your business, it may be something you want to think about making available to people to utilize if they’re struggling,” Belluomini said.

• Crowds of people such as at a grocery store.

“Overseas when we would drive by crowds of people, we would get attacked,” Belluomini said. “It happened a lot in crowds because they would use innocent people as a shield.”

• Objects. He explained how stray dogs, the bodies of the deceased, trash and other unsecure items would be use to hide bombs.

• Driving. This was a big factor for Belluomini as he struggled to reintegrate back into society.

“At night, they would dig up the roadway and put a pressure plate in there and connect it to a bomb on the side of the road. Different colored dirt was a common thing we looked for when we were out there driving,” he explained. “Over here, you see the different pothole covers and the different colors of the pavement and it became very difficult to drive. I was constantly trying to avoid those different colored cements.”

That’s how he met Star.

He found K9s for Warriors — a non-profit program based in Ponte Vedra, Florida — which connects service dogs with veterans suffering from things such as PTSD from serving in the military.

“The constant feeling that she’s there is all that I need,” Belluomini said of Star. “Ever since she’s been in the car with me, I’ve never had those issues. It’s a tremendous relief.”

Belluomini was paired with Star — a 4-year old Golden Retriever — three years ago. Since, they have been inseparable. She accompanies him at work, goes into the store with him, rides along in the car and more.

On their second night together, Star woke Belluomini up from three nightmares by coming up to the side of the bed and pawing at his face.

“The first time I thought maybe she had to go to the bathroom so I took her outside and she looked at me like, ‘I don’t know why you’re bringing me out here,’” he said. “The second time she woke me up I started to realize she’s waking me up because I’m having nightmares. That feeling was a relief. A weight lifted off my shoulders knowing she was picking things up so quickly.”

Belluomini has worked as a paramedic in the local communities for the past 13 years. He currently works at Hanco EMS in Findlay and as a paramedic at Putnam County EMS in Ottawa. Star actively works on the ambulance with him, comforting patients on the squad and helping track during searches.

“There should be no concern with hiring someone with PTSD. It’s a common misconception,” Belluomini said. “They have a lot to offer and that’s important to know.”

He said veterans are very respectful of higher command, they’re trained for chaotic situations despite having PTSD, they’re very respectful and eager to complete the task and they are good managers and multitaskers.

Likewise, there shouldn’t be any concern with hiring a veteran with a service animal.

Service dogs can be cross trained, such as Star, who is trained to block, stand in front to prevent anyone from standing too close to Belluomini; and cover, sits on his right side, facing behind him to ensure no one comes up from behind; as well as scent track.

There is no law stating that a service dog needs an ID or vest on the service dog.

Employers can legally ask two questions: “Does the dog perform a specific task to your disability?” and “What tasks does the dog perform?”

They can legally deny access to a service dog for these reasons: the dog isn’t housebroken, the handler cannot effectively control the dog, the dog effects their ability to work, the work environment is sterile or the dog is being a nuisance.

Belluomini said it was relieving when he got the phone call telling him he had gotten a job after being overseas and after finding Star, who had gone into the interview with him.

“They said, ‘When can you start? What can we do to help?’ That’s what a true employer should do,” he said. “I was very blessed that they were very amazing about it. I hope there are more employers in the future who will see this and understand that it can work for them.”

K9s for Warriors is dedicated to providing service canines to warriors suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma as a result of military service post-9/11.

Ninety percent of the dogs from the K9s for Warriors program are rescue dogs. As of December 2019, the organization has rescued 1,146 dogs and 596 warriors, including Belluomini and Star.

They have traveled all over Ohio and the United States sharing their story and spreading awareness and knowledge in their fight to see a better life for their fellow veterans as well as those with service animals and PTSD.

They were featured in a film documentary that was produced by DNA Films, which follows their day-to-day activities along with two other (out of more than 550) graduate K9 teams. The film can be found on Amazon or purchased at www.anewleashonlifemovie.com. Amazon has also made the documentary into a series where viewers can witness Belluomini and Star’s story in episode four. The film has won four Emmy awards and three Telly awards.

“Military heroes that have gone and served and have sacrificed so much for us, they’re taught to go out and fight and participate in war but they’re not taught how to come back and reintegrate into society,” a K9s for Warriors representative said in a portion of the video, which Belluomini shared Wednesday. “So they come back and they’re alone, they don’t have their battle buddies, they don’t know what to do or where to turn for support for what they’re feeling. They’re kind of left on their own and kind of forgotten by society. We’re their last lifeline.”

K9s for Warriors runs solely off of donations, which go toward saving the life of a dog and a veteran.

After hearing Belluomini and Star’s story, Hopewell-Loudon Local School students in grades 3-6 put together a flier and registered online to raise funds and collect donations for the organization.

They raised more than $400 and collected items such as peanut butter, toys, paper towels, and other items that the organization needs.

Officials also collected donations during Wednesday’s safety council meeting.

For more information on K9s for Warriors, visit https://www.k9sforwarriors.org/.