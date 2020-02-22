ARCADIA — Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported an injury crash occurred at 1:26 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Washington Township 243 and Hancock County 109.

Brian J. Searles, 75, was southbound in a 2016 Lincoln on Washington Township 243 with passenger Lani Searles, 75. Searles’ hometown was not listed by the sheriff’s office.

Searles stopped at the intersection and pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle operated by Shawn M. Butler, 35, of Fostoria, the sheriff’s office reported.

Butler’s vehicle, a 2002 Lincoln, struck the side of Searles’ vehicle and both vehicles sustained heavy damage, the sheriff’s office reported.

Both Brian and Lani Searles were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment, while Butler was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for treatment.

Brian Searles was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Both vehicles were towed and the Hancock County Engineers Office was called to replace a stop sign.

Assisting on scene were members of the Washington Township Fire Department, Hanco EMS and Reinhart’s Towing.