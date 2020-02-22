Sold!

According to online reports, the Fostoria Plaza has been sold.

Friedman Real Estate, a national real estate service, posted on Feb. 11 that the 163,241 square-foot retail asset had been sold.

Calls made to Friedman as well as Ten-X Commercial, who had originally been handling the auction of the 23-acre property, were not returned by press time Friday.

Located at 520-638 Plaza Drive, the facility first went up for sale in the summer of 2019. A Philadelphia attorney was set to purchase the plaza but decided not to follow through after receiving quotes of $395,000 for repairs to the roof of the former location of the Food Town and Great Scot grocery store and $400,000 in parking lot repairs.

A potential sale fell through again in November 2019, when Ten-X Commercial set opening bids at $300,000.

Information on who purchased the property was not available at press time Friday.

The once well-populated strip mall in northwest Fostoria has fallen on hard times and now includes six open businesses and 10 vacant storefronts.

The land is owned by Midstate Properties Co., according to the Wood County Auditor’s Office website, and managed by Cleveland-based Paran Management.

City officials have expressed the importance in the revitalization of the property and hope that someone will invest in the property and ensure that it’s well maintained and utilized to its full potential.