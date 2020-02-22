The death of a Circle Drive resident is under investigation, a news release from Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno states.

At approximately 3:02 p.m. Friday, Fostoria police were dispatched to 707 Circle Drive for a report of a naked female throwing items out onto the front yard of the residence.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a female who was obviously agitated, the news release states.

While at the scene, officers discovered a male inside who was unconscious and not breathing. Fostoria EMS was dispatched to the scene and the male was determined to be deceased.

The male has been preliminarily identified as Larry Cole, 66, who lived at the residence.

Yellow police tape surrounded the residence while officers awaited a search warrant to arrive prior to detectives re-entering the property to search and process the death scene.

The female was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for an evaluation, the release states.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist Fostoria detectives in the processing of the scene.

The deceased was released by the Seneca County coroner and will be taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed and the cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office, the release states.

This investigation is continuing.