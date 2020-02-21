By SCOTT COTTOS

for the courier

Sheryl Burtch mentioned that a fire requires a spark. She hoped a spark to make Fostoria a better place would arise Thursday night at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library.

Nine others joined the longtime Fostoria resident to discuss ideas for the city to put its best foot forward and make improvements while hoping to generate momentum for a movement called “Fostoria Forward.”

“I like to keep a young perspective. I like to keep a positive perspective,” Burtch said in an interview prior to the movement’s first meeting. “When people get negative around me, I can get pretty depressed, and I don’t want that. You don’t want that.

“I think we’ve got a lot of things we can do good in Fostoria. We’ve already done a lot of good things in Fostoria. But we’ve got to do it ourselves as a community. We can’t expect elected officials (to do everything). I think the mayor’s great. I’m not going to say anything bad about the mayor. But he can’t do it by himself. I can’t do it by myself. It has to be all of us and it has to be a joint effort to decide what we want to do.”

Burtch said the impetus for Fostoria Forward came from her response to a series of Facebook posts that cast the city in a negative light.

“I got very upset and one night I said, ‘Why can’t you just say Fostoria Forward? Why can’t you just put Fostoria Forward and be positive?’ And I left it at that.

“The next day, I heard someone say Fostoria Forward and there’s going to be a program. And I said, ‘Where? Who? Why?’ It shocked me. Well, I kept hearing it and I kept using it and one day one of my friends came up to me and said, ‘Are you going to keep saying Fostoria Forward and are we going to have a program or what?’ I said, ‘I’ll go to the library and I’ll get a room. We’ll see what we can do.’”

Burtch told the group she believes too many city residents have adopted a negative outlook toward the city from previous misfortunes, and while they’re complaining, they’re not trying improve the situation.

“It’s got to be our community,” she said.

Burtch proposed ideas such as reviving a community theatre and bringing agencies together for yearly safety conferences. Other suggestions included making an effort to attract to downtown stores that can ride the coattails of railroad buffs who flock to the area.

“Nobody’s going to come to Fostoria to look at our trains and then go downtown and say, ‘Where shall we go next?’ Lynn Gutierrez Wolph said.

Gutierrez Wolph said she lived for many years in the California cities of Merced, Mount Shasta and Dunsmuir, which also attract a great number of tourists.

“I’ve seen what they’ve done right and I’ve seen what they’ve done wrong,” Gutierrez Wolph said, adding she hopes to be able to use those experiences to help Fostoria.

Fostoria Forward will again meet at 6:45 p.m. on March 20 at the library. Burtch assigned “homework” to the group of silencing negative talk about Fostoria and bringing a friend to the next meeting.