By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Tapping.

Tapping fingers. Tapping hands. Tapping feet.

A young boy would tap in school to help him focus.

But other students would make fun of him, bully him and call him names like “twitcher” and “the tapper.” They asked him why he was always moving; if it was because of a nervous tick or some disease.

Even the teachers would ask him to stop, sit still.

Until one day, one teacher didn’t.

“You’re the one that everyone calls the problem,” Mr. Jensen said to the student after class one day. “You never sit still. You tap in every class. You got sent to the principal’s office because you move. I watch you though. I watch what you can do.”

Mr. Jensen had the boy tap his head and rub his belly at the same time, switching back and forth with his hands, and told him such independence of the limbs meant he was ambidextrous.

“I don’t think you’re a problem,” Mr. Jensen said. “I just think you’re a drummer.”

Now, about 22 years later, that student is a musician, an author and a motivational speaker who encouraged more than 400 Seneca County students to embrace their potential and the potential of their peers Thursday morning.

Clint Pulver gave a presentation to freshmen students from seven districts in the county — including Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, New Riegel, Old Fort, Tiffin Calvert, Mohawk and Seneca East — in the Performing Arts Center at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, sharing the story of when someone believed in him.

“You have to know and understand that I am a person that believes in the power of a moment. Single moments in time that change people’s lives,” he said to the crowd of students. “When you look at your life and what makes it a great story, it’s the moments. Moments that other people create. Moments where people believe in you. Moments where people have seen the potential, opportunity and worth of who you are and who you can become.”

In that moment, 22 years ago, Mr. Jensen leaned back in his desk, opened the top drawer and pulled out Pulver’s very first pair of drum sticks.

“I was the kid that could never sit still, that constantly moved. I was bullied every day. I was nicknamed. I had a hard time focusing,” he said. “It took one person in my life who said, ‘Clint, you’re not a problem, you’re an opportunity.’”

Pulver took that belief and ran with it. He has toured and recorded all over the world, playing drums for Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and the Blue Man Group.

And on Thursday, he performed for the students of Seneca County.

He also gave an hour-long presentation focusing on mentorship and character building.

“This is about helping you to become more significant for other people. Helping you do something bigger than yourself,” Pulver said. “All of us are struggling with something in some way, shape or form — friends, family, self-doubt, addiction, anxiety. It’s real and now more than ever in our schools, we need people to believe in each other.”

He explained how studies show that freshmen in high school subconsciously have 15,000-60,000 thoughts in one day. Of those thoughts, 80 percent are negative.

“I’m not good enough. I’m not skinny enough. I’m not cool enough. I don’t sit at the cool table at lunch. I only got 56 likes on my instapost when I usually get 100. Why does Doug like Sally and not me?” Pulver said. “We laugh a little bit but if you take 80 percent of negativity and then compound that day after day, that little becomes a lot.

“Perception determines reality. What you think, what you build up in your mind, determines what you do, what you see, how you treat other people, the behavior that you exhume every day.”

He told a story of how one day he came home two minutes late from curfew and was sent straight to his room. He turned on some calming music to fall asleep to when, out of nowhere, he heard a sound.

He lived in the mountains and immediately assumed a weasel had gotten into his bedroom. After building up the courage, he ran out of his room and jumped the flight of stairs up to his parents’ room. His father came down and looked under the bed, in the closet and around the room but didn’t see anything. He went back to bed and left Pulver alone.

Upon hearing the noise again, Pulver ran back up to his parents’ room, where he found his dad hiding something in his hand. It turned out to be a remote control to a fart machine his father had purchased and hid in his closet as a practical joke.

“The story is crazy. I thought in my mind there was a flaming, fiery weasel from you know where in my room that was going to rip my face off. But in reality, that was not the case,” Pulver said. “The ‘weasels.’ The perceived ideas, the negative thoughts, the things we make up in our minds that we’re not enough, we’re not good enough, we’re not worthy, we’re not worth it. We battle those things psychologically and we forget the possibilities and the potential that we have.”

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the age group comprising of freshmen students, Pulver said. Statistics show that 3.2 million kids are bullied every single day and 1.2 million kids drop out of high school in the first week because they’re nervous, scared, bullied or don’t feel welcomed or included.

Pulver told another story about how he would stay at his grandma’s house and asked her to make Mac-n-Cheese, which she would do from scratch — cutting the pasta noodles, grating the cheese, etc.

One day he sang her a song to tell her how happy she had made him. He invited a Fostoria City Schools’ student onto the stage to sing the song of awesomeness: “You are awesome, awesome. I am awesome, awesome. We are awesome, awesome.”

After a nice, yet simple first attempt, the student belted out in song and gave the tune his own unique touch. The crowd then erupted into applause, giving him a standing ovation while chanting his name.

Pulver then asked the student to help him hold up a sign and asked the audience to repeat what it read, “Greatness is within the soul.”

But it didn’t say that.

The sign included an extra “the.”

“Most of you never saw it,” Pulver said. “When we asked (him) to come up and sing the song of awesomeness, all of us believed. We showed him the possibilities of what could be. We created an environment that allowed him to be more of who he already was. We allowed him to live a better story.

“Sometimes we don’t see what’s really there. When you start believing in other people, you allow them to live a better story. But, also, you create a better story for yourself.”

During his presentation, Pulver brought another kid up to the stage from FCS, put a bottle of water on the ground and told him to take a drink of it, without using his hands. The student put his hands behind his back and knelt to the ground, putting the water bottle in his mouth. He got the bottle onto his knee but the look of uncertainty was written on his face.

“He’s got to drink the water,” Pulver continually repeated to the crowd.

A student from Old Fort Local School then ran up to the stage, grabbed the water bottle and opened it for their peer, pouring the water into his mouth.

“I asked him to do something that was really hard. Literally almost impossible. And there will be people that you will see in your halls, in your life, that are literally, emotionally, physically, spiritually, walking around like this,” he said, putting his hands behind his back and kneeling to the ground in a similar position as the student. “They’re battling some really hard things. Depression. Anxiety. Loneliness. Fear. Abuse. Harassment. And they’re trying to go through life and it’s hard.”

He asked the audience to remember two things: You never need permission to help someone and it’s always okay to ask for help.

“If you’re battling the weasels, if you’re struggling, reach out,” Pulver said. “Be willing to ask for help. That support, what we saw here today, is what we need more of.

“Life is tough enough as it is. When you find people in your life that can literally take you in their arms and say, ‘I got you. We can do this. I’m with you.’ When you are the person that believes in people and sees what’s right and sees the possibilities. That’s the key to mentorship. That’s the key to believing, the key to developing. That’s the best way to live a life.

“When you have people who believe in you, you live life differently. You play the game differently. That’s the chance that you have. Go back to your schools and make a difference. Go back to your schools and please, please, please, be a Mr. Jensen.”