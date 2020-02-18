Looking for some real estate space where you can spread out a bit?

How about a two-story place with more than 34,000 square feet plus a garage more than 6,500 square feet?

This and more can belong to anyone with $1.1 million and the desire to own the former St. Wendelin Catholic School at 533 N. Countyline St.

The school has been listed for sale with Howard Hannah Real Estate Services, the third-largest real estate company in the country.

The property is listed as: “Building and grounds have served as St. Wendelin Catholic School since the 1930s. Located in a designated Opportunity Zone, the property includes a total of six parcels with the school building, parking lots, and three outbuildings. Largest outbuilding has housed school buses. Smaller buildings have served as storage and weight rooms for athletic programs. Opportunity to redevelop the site.”

The real estate company estimates an approximate monthly principal and interest mortgage payment at $4,751.04. This is based on a 30-year loan at a fixed rate of 3.500 % – APR 3.600 % with a down payment of $55,000.

“Actual lender interest rates and loan programs may vary. Loans with lower down payments are available,” the Howard Hannah listing states.

The sales listing states the school has central air, electric heat, forced air heat, hot water heat, natural gas heat, tile flooring, smoke alarm, basement and a slab basement.

Exterior features include 0.3000 lot acreage, a lost size of 13,068 and public water.

According to the Hancock County Auditor’s office, the school is deeded to Bishop Leonard Paul Blair, former bishop of the Toledo diocese, and was built in 1920 with remodeling done in 1961.

On the Net:

https://www.howardhanna.com/Property/Detail/533-N-County-Line-Street-Fostoria-OH-44830/ToledoOH/6045143