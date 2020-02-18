BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA), in collaboration with the Montessori School of Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University, presents Finding Your P.L.A.C.E (Partnered Learning Activities and Connected Experiences).

This program is for those diagnosed with mild memory loss and those looking to expand their learning opportunities, provide mentorship, increase socialization and maintain life skills.

Engagement includes group movement exercises, classroom exploration, and opportunities to reflect and share. Participants will be matched according to interests and activity kits will be developed for participants to use at home with caregivers.

Finding Your P.L.A.C.E. sessions will be held on Tuesdays, March 3, 24, 31, April 21 and May 5 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Training for caregivers and participants will be held before sessions begin. All sessions and training are at the Montessori School of Bowling Green, 515 Sand Ridge Road. The cost is $50 for all five sessions.

For more information, contact the WCCOA Program Department at 419-353-5661, 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419-353-5661, 800-367-4935 or www.wccoa.net