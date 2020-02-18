By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria High School’s boys basketball team will be in the business of passing the bucks tonight.

The Redmen are hosting the #AbisWarriors benefit dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School cafeteria before the FHS varsity takes on New Riegel at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Funds raised will be passed along to the family of Redmen freshman boys coach Mark Lair, whose 16-year-old niece, Abi Brouwer, recently had surgery in which nearly all of a brain tumor was removed at the University of Michigan’s Mott Children’s Hospital.

#AbisWarriors is the hashtag supporters have adopted in support of Abi, and the hashtag is also on T-shirts the players wear prior to games. “Be courageous” is also printed on the shirts.

Abi had the surgery last Tuesday and returned to the family home in Perrysburg to recuperate last Friday, according to posts from her parents, Jason and Andrea Brouwer, on website caringbridge.org. Andrea Brouwer is the older sister of Mark Lair, who in addition to coaching basketball is completing his studies at Heidelberg University in Tiffin.

As of Monday night, no posts indicated whether or not the tumor was found to be cancerous. The Brouwers could not be reached by phone.

Their online posts indicated the surgery went well for Abi, though she has experienced expected post-op pain during the early stages of her recovery. The sophomore soccer player at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo was practicing with her travel team up until going in for her surgery, and hopes are for her to return to practice at Notre Dame in the late summer.

Andrea Brouwer has said she hopes for either her or her husband to be among the family members attending the dinner at FHS while Abi will be at home. A donation of $8 will include beef or chicken tacos, rice, beans, dessert and a drink. Carry-out will be available. A bake sale and raffles are also planned.

Tickets are available in advance from the Fostoria boys basketball coaching staff, by texting 419-619-0347 or by emailing to tloomis@fostoriaschools.org. Donations are also being accepting.

To follow Abi’s progress, visit caringbridge.org/visit/abibrouwer.