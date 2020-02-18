By SCOTT COTTOS

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s MaKayla Elmore, Kaia Woods and Olivia Zender likely stack up well against any other girls basketball trio in Ohio.

But Chieftains coach Bob Gase hasn’t needed all of his decades of coaching experience to know that more than three good players are needed to win consistently. Gase regularly goes eight deep with his squad and he counts each one of them as an integral part of this season’s success.

H-L, 22-0 and ranked No. 10 in the state in Division III, will be the team to watch in the area as girls tournament play opens this week. The Chieftains will start the postseason with a 6:15 p.m. meeting with Bucyrus Wednesday at Old Fort.

Hopewell-Loudon’s players know that potential contests against third-ranked Margaretta in the Shelby district final and No. 2 Columbus Africentric in the Lexington regional semifinals lie ahead before they would reach their goal of playing in the state tournament at Ohio State’s St. John Arena.

But they’re excited for the trek ahead and Gase is ready to see what happens with his team having won Division IV district championships each of the last two seasons before losing in the regional semifinals.

“I don’t feel any pressure because they’ve been in big games before, especially last year when we were only a few points from getting by Ottoville (in the regional semifinals),” he said. “Division III is a little bit different; this year, especially, it’s a lot stronger. But that’s the challenge they’ve got in front of them.”

Regardless of how far the Chieftains go in tournament play, they’ll have already made some memories by running the table in the regular season and winning the school’s first league title since 2007 by finishing atop the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division. Their average margin of victory is 48 points, with the closest call being a 45-42 decision at Liberty-Benton.

And what Gase has liked most is they’ve truly done it as a team.

“That’s what’s nice about these kids,” Gase said. “It doesn’t matter (who gets credit). They just want to win. I don’t have anybody pouting because they only scored four points or if they didn’t score at all or if one person scores 40 or another person scores 10. It’s just that they all want to win and they’ll do what it takes to do that.”

MaKayla Elmore, a 6-foot-3 junior post player, has been joined by 5-3 junior point guard Kaia Woods and 5-3 junior shooting guard Olivia Zender in posting the biggest numbers and gaining most of the attention along the Chieftains’ winning trail.

Elmore averages 24.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists. 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocked shots per game. Woods, a transfer from Tiffin Columbian, has added 19.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 7.6 steals per game. And Zender has been good for 17.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.7 steals per outing.

The other starters are 5-7 sophomore Abbe Beidelschies (4.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals) and 5-10 sophomore Hope Kreais (2.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals). The three seniors coming off the bench are 5-3 guard Morgan Searles (6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals), 5-6 swing player Kenzie Coleman (3.4 points, 2.2 rebounds) and 5-9 post player Lennah Fox (2.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist).

“They’re all stars. Let’s call (the latter five) the non-press people, OK?” Gase said, referring to the disparity in recognition. “But they are all stars and very important.”

Coleman started for the Chieftains last year but has adjusted to subbing in this season with Woods having moved into the starting lineup after her transfer.

“She handled it very well,” Gase said of Coleman changing roles. “Especially for being a senior — that’s why I have so much respect for her and the other two seniors. With Kenzie being a starter last year — that’s a tough thing to take, and she’s done a great job of it. I’m just really proud of her.”

Said Coleman: “I kind of figured in my situation I wasn’t going to be starting. But I was going to keep working hard and hopefully I could work my way up to possibly starting. But when I come off the bench, I just try to contribute everything I can to help the team.”

Searles has demonstrated an ability to get hot with her outside shot after coming off the bench.

“It kind of gives us an advantage because we’ve already seen what’s happening out there,” she said.

Fox backs up both Elmore and Kreais in the post.

“She’s solid; no one can move her,” Elmore said. “And she makes me better in practice every day because she pushes me around and I need that.”

Likewise, Fox said she’s improved by going against one of the state’s top players on a daily basis.

“I think she’s really hard to guard,” Fox said. “She’s just a real good player. She knows what to do with the ball. Guarding her really gives me an advantage to play against others who I have to guard.”

Beidelschies and Kreais resumed starting this season after doing so last season as freshmen.

Like the other players, the sophomores -are encouraged to try to score when the opportunities arise, particularly when they’re in a specific spot on the floor. But their greatest value comes at the other end of the court.

“If they get the opportunity to score, they should score,” Gase said. “But the best thing they can give this team is their defense. They’re both quick, they’ve both got good hands and they both know the game.”

With their size disparity, the youngsters’ defensive roles differ, but both have to be prepared to perform in any scheme.

“What works against one team may not work against another team,” Kreais said. “I usually take a bottom part as a post. Abbe plays more up top.”

Both say they’ve taken big steps in their improvement in the last couple of years.

“Your basketball IQ increases each year,” Beidelschies said. “It’s just a crazy step.”

If your knowledge of the Chieftains has been limited to their top three scorers, you may learn more about them if they make the tournament run for which they’re hoping.

“(Opponents) are going to try to go after us and shut down our main people, like Mak, Kaia and Olivia,” Coleman said. “So, I feel like that’s when the rest of us need to step up.”