SCOTT SCHERF / for the Review Times

Walter Bugner and Emily Damron walk under a stick in a game of Limbo Friday at Arcadia Local School. The elementary hosted its 8th annual Arcadia Race for Education fundraiser, when students ask family and community members to support them with a donation. This year’s goal was $15,000, however, that was surpassed at $17,000 as of noon Friday. Funds raised are used for field trips, technology for students, 6th grade camp trip and assemblies for the year.