PHOTO PROVIDED

Tiffin City Councilman Tyler Shuff (from left) speaks with Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler and Seneca County Commissioner Tony Paradiso during the Coffee with a Commissioner event at the Fostoria Learning Center Friday morning. In an effort to continue to improve accessibility and transparency, Seneca County Board of Commissioners is launching a series of these events, inviting community members in to various places around the county to speak with a Seneca County commissioner. The commissioner will lead a short presentation before allowing attendees the chance to ask questions. More than 20 people stopped out at the learning center to network, while hearing reports from Commissioner Tony Paradiso, Fostoria Economic Development Corporation President Renee Smith and Jake Schaaf.