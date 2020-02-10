About 10-15 people were temporarily displaced Sunday evening as a fire broke out at Whitegate condominiums, 425 West Ridge Drive.

The fire was in the second-floor laundry room at the south end of the building and was reported around 7:17 p.m. Fostoria Fire Division had the fire knocked down by 7:29 p.m. and an all-clear was called at 7:32, a fire Lt. Fred Reinhart said.

Off-duty firefighters were called in as well as an engine with a four-man crew from Tiffin Fire Department.

While no injuries were reported, a squad from Bascom was called to hold some of the displaced residents to keep them warm. Others were being held in a Fostoria squad.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and damage is estimated at around $18,000, Reinhart said.

All but two residents were allowed to return to their condos. The couple, their cat and snake were reported to be staying with relatives.

Red Cross was contacted.

 

