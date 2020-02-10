SCOTT COTTOS / Review Times

Linda McClellan (left) and Dawn Tsantles, both of Fostoria, work on their projects during Saturday’s “Share the Love” book folding session at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The Friends of the Library hosted the session in conjunction with the annual book sale for the second consecutive year. Participants used pencils, straight edges and books to create pages folded in the shape of a heart. The book sale concludes today with a “Buck a Bag” sale from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m.