SCOTT COTTOS / Review Times

The band plays and a painting of a Chieftain oversees the action Saturday night at Hopewell-Loudon as the school’s girls basketball team hosts Old Fort. The Chieftains, ranked 11th in the Division III state poll, beat the Stockaders 69-29 to improve their record to 21-0 overall and 15-0 in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.