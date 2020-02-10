By Andy Ouriel

MARGARETTA TWP. — Mona Rutger has dedicated her entire life, professionally and personally, to saving animals in need.

Now, in return, she’s asking the public to rescue one of the region’s most important institutions she started in 1990.

“We hit rock bottom a couple of months ago,” said Rutger, referencing her nonprofit’s finances. “Thanks to a couple of steadfast volunteers, it saved the center, literally. But that is not always going to happen.”

Rutger, the founder of Back to the Wild, wants to ensure Back to the Wild sticks around for many more years, well beyond its 30th anniversary.

So, as supporters — which include her husband, Bill, staff members and a dedicated volunteer base— celebrate a milestone in 2020, they’ve also embarked on a campaign to raise more awareness for what Back to the Wild does.

For starters, Rutger created a board to, among other aspects, fundraise for her center. Rutger vowed each cent received would go toward helping animals that visit or stay at the center.

Board members will also hammer home Back to the Wild’s main missions.

The center returns upward of 2,500 injured and sick animals — a host of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians — into their natural habitats through state-licensed medically approved treatments. Just as importantly, workers educate community members, especially children, about the importance and impacts of nature.

“We need to appreciate, respect, preserve and protect our natural world, and we do that here,” said Rutger, who developed a deep affinity for wildlife when she was 2, saving turtles and creating natural habitats for them in her Sandusky home on Meigs Street. “There are very few places like us that can serve the community.”

When adding up the many expenses — medical, housing, food and the unexpected or miscellaneous items— caring for animals can be quite costly.

“Our bills keep climbing. We do not have a dependable source of income,” said Rutger, who estimates the center can “barely” get by on about $500,000 annually. It doesn’t receive a single penny from any government body. “We are struggling. We just put on a good face and do our best to find ways to make it work.”

Due to her declining health, Rutger doesn’t make too many public appearances or speaking engagements these days. But, because of the anniversary and dire financial straits she’s experiencing with the center, Rutger wants people to understand her plight.

“I don’t ever want there to not be a Back to the Wild,” Rutger said. “When I’m gone, I want people to know that the center will still be there.”

Want to help?

• Donations can be made to Back to the Wild by:

• Mailing a check or money order to Back to the Wild, P.O. Box 423; 4504 Bardshar Road; Castalia, OH 44824

• Visiting the website backtothewild.org or Facebook page, facebook.com/BacktothewildOhio

People can also reach out to volunteer with Back to the Wild.