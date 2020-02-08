By Jill Gosche

TIFFIN — A lawsuit has been filed against a Fremont man who admitted he stole more than $300,000 in property belonging to Webster Industries.

Daniel L. Bliss, 50, had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated theft, a third-degree felony, during a hearing in Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley’s courtroom.

Kelbley sentenced him to two years in prison and ordered him to pay about $16,000 in restitution.

A lawsuit was filed against Bliss on behalf of Cincinnati Insurance Co. It alleges the insurance company paid Webster Industries $322,506.30 as a result of Bliss’ acts and under the employee dishonesty coverage of the commercial insurance policy.

It is seeking judgment against Bliss for $322,506.30.

According to a search warrant filed in Seneca County Common Pleas Court, Tiffin Police Department had received a complaint from Webster Industries, 325 Hall St., about a possible theft occurring at the business.

An employee told a police officer that Bliss appeared to be stealing items from the company and selling them on his personal eBay account, court records state. The employee said the items were an industrial electrical component that are expensive.

Prior to sentencing, Bliss apologized and said Webster Industries, where he had a 20-year career, did not deserve the situation.

Bliss said he had been using drugs and went to multiple doctors at the same time, just to feel normal. The thefts occurred over the course of 10 years.

Kelbley is to preside over the lawsuit.