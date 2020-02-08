By LOU WILIN

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

St. Michael the Archangel Parish is adding a $1.6 million, 8,000-square-foot convent to its east campus, where four nuns will live beginning this fall.

The nuns, of Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, will teach at St. Michael Catholic School, which has students from preschool through eighth grade. It is not known yet which nuns from the Dominican Sisters will be coming, so it has not been determined which grades they will be teaching, said Principal Amy Holzwart.

“They will be regular classroom teachers teaching anything from kindergarten to eighth grade in technology, religion, regular classroom subject areas,” Holzwart said.

The Dominican Sisters, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a teaching ministry. All of the sisters have teaching degrees in addition to their six-year novitiate before they take their vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.

It’s an exciting time at St. Michael parish. Over 400 parishes across the nation asked the Dominican Sisters community to allow them to host nuns. Only one request was granted: St. Michael, in Findlay.

“They will bring a witness of a vocation in the church we have been lacking for a lot of years,” said the Rev. Mike Zacharias, pastor. “We have priests. We certainly have plenty of lay teachers. We have plenty of lay people in the married vocation, single life, but we don’t have that witness of women religious. We have ordained deacons.

“Sisters bring a different, just a different dimension,” he said.

“This particular community, they’re really known for their joy,” he said.

Their joy stems from their prayerful and simple lifestyle, Zacharias said.

Because of the sisters’ simple, humble lives, it’s unfortunate the building’s cost has reached $1.6 million, he said. The elevated cost is a consequence of the building having to meet the state’s commercial building codes, Zacharias said.

“It’s added a lot (of expense) to it because it’s a commercial structure by the state of Ohio building codes, which is unfortunate because it makes it look like they are living in wealth or something,” he said. “They will be living a very simple life, as they would call themselves brides of Christ. They live to serve Jesus.”

The white habits they wear remind them each day that they are brides of Christ, said Dow Campbell, business manager for St. Michael Church.

The two-story convent will have seven “cells,” or bedrooms, upstairs. St. Michael Church leaders wanted to have a fifth cell upstairs in case the Dominican Sisters community would be willing to assign a fifth sister there someday. The other two cells upstairs are for guests. The only guests allowed in the cells will be other sisters, Campbell said. There are two guest cells instead of one because the sisters travel in twos, never alone.

The sisters will share bathroom and shower facilities upstairs.

The ground floor will have a chapel with a sacristy or workspace for the chapel for keeping vessels and vestments.

“Their own chapel because such a big part of their life is so community-based, not just in prayer, but their community prayer,” Zacharias said. “Their community life is so important to really who they are. It’s a large part of their identity is living in community.”

The ground floor also will have an office/workspace, a living room and kitchen for the sisters, along with a parlor for guests and a half-bathroom.

Visitors will only be allowed in the chapel and guest parlor.

“It’s really cloistered,” Zacharias said.

The basement will have a small recreation space for the sisters, storage and a large counter and work area for the sisters to work on class projects.

