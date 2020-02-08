By Jill Gosche

An assistant Seneca County prosecutor who primarily handled misdemeanor crimes has been fired.

Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine said Richard Palau’s employment from the prosecutor’s office was terminated Wednesday due to job performance.

According to the prosecutor’s office’s website, Palau studied economics and history at University of Virginia and graduated from Capital University Law School with a Juris Doctor and was admitted to the Amrerican Bar Association in 1988.

Palau worked for Calig and Handelman in Columbus; his own firm, Palau Law Offices; and Legal Aid of Columbus, where he provided legal services for the poor, the website states.

He previously served as Tiffin’s prosecutor, and, in 2018, his office went under Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office, where he primarily handled misdemeanor crime prosecutions.

