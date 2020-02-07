By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Modern technology may not be a senior citizen’s best friend.

General unfamiliarity from not growing up in the computer age may be a problem. Pair that with people with bad intentions often liking to prey on seniors, and the problem compounds.

People age 55 and over, however, may be able to help themselves by attending a meeting of TRIAD — a local organization geared toward reducing the crime victimization of seniors — at 10 a.m., Monday at St. Catherine’s Manor in Fostoria.

At the meeting, Seth Jacomet, a network technician with JEM Network Consulting of Tiffin, will address seniors on cell-phone security and the use of mobile pay services. He’ll also assist with setting up services for those desiring it.

Jacomet said in a phone interview that seniors should be aware of the methods common to high-tech criminals.

“We’ve seen an increase recently in hacking pointing toward the older generation, trying to take information out of them,” he said. “If they don’t know technology as well as maybe some of us who grew up with it in newer times, a lot of it is coming from calls. The hackers will call and say, ‘I’m from (a company). I need to get into your computer. it seems like you have a virus,’ things like that. And then they try to get some information from you and end up trying to get a credit card.”

The internet can also be unknowingly treacherous.

“Browsing the web — I know a lot of the older generation start to get into Facebook to keep up with their families a little bit more,” he said. “Facebook is secure, but there are some little things in there that can make you vulnerable to the outside. You’ve just got to keep an eye on the things that are there.”

Jacomet said seniors have shown an interest in using mobile-pay services, which can help with protection from cybercrime.

“What that does is, it sends a digital code to the card reader and that card reader will be able to reach out to the bank and say, ‘Yes, this is a good code; I can use that to charge the card,’ instead of using a magnetic strip on the card, which can be captured if there’s a reader on the machine,” Jacomet said. “Sometimes that can catch the card number and that’s how people get their cards stolen. So, using this app on your phone, you can mitigate that with a one-time code thing and it will reach out and grab your information.”

Jacomet said knowledge is important for keeping oneself secure with technology.

“It’s good information,” he said of his presentation. “A lot of times, seniors don’t get information from outside because they don’t usually have technology that they have issues with. Or, maybe they just want to hear a little bit more about how they can keep themselves secured a little more in the newer age of technology taking over a lot of things. It’s a good way to learn a little bit more information and get help setting up some apps on their phones to help them be more safe.”

TRIAD has no membership requirement and welcomes everyone to its meetings, which take place on the second Monday of each month and have coffee and refreshments available. The meeting sites rotate between Good Shepherd Home, Independence House, St. Catherine’s and the Fostoria Senior Center.

For more information, contact officer Adam Nelson of the Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573.