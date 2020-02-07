By Jill Gosche

A Tiffin man who had been an employee of Seneca County Youth Center and was accused of kissing a girl in her cell and traveling to Indiana and engaging in sexual conduct with her pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Thursday afternoon.

Wayne P. Robinson, 49, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies, and one count of interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony, during a hearing in Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley’s courtroom.

Kelbley followed the joint recommendation and sentenced Robinson to nearly five years in prison, with credit for 54 days served.

Robinson would be eligible for judicial release six months after arriving at prison.

He was classified as a Tier II sex offender and must register twice-annually for 25 years.

Robinson declined to speak before sentencing.

His attorney, Robert Miller, said Robinson had no prior criminal history and was accepting responsibility.

The incident involved a 16-year-old girl, according to court records.

Court records state the girl told officials she arrived at Seneca County Youth Center on July 29 and lived there until Sept. 12. She said she first met Robinson the first day she was there, and she told them Robinson kissed her while she was inside her cell at the youth center Sept. 11, they state.

Fostoria Police Department took a report Sept. 16 of a missing youth who recently had been released from Seneca County Youth Center.

It was determined the youth had traveled to Indiana with Robinson, according to court records.

According to court records, the girl admitted to “running away” with Robinson to Indiana without the permission of her parent/guardian. Robinson was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the youth.

Rebeka Beresh, assistant Seneca County prosecutor, had said that as of Jan. 16, Robinson had cut off his ankle monitor.

Robinson had pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstruction, a second-degree misdemeanor, in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.

Teresa Copp, administrator of Seneca County Juvenile and Probate Court, had said Robinson was fired as of Sept. 18.

