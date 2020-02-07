MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Isaac Carpenter, 8, catches a motor fan in the air after he and his peers made it fly Thursday afternoon at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department hosted STEAM with Style, inviting local youth to come in and partake in hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematic projects. Thursday’s program focused on creating circuits using circuit kits. They followed the directions and worked together to make lights light up, start a motor to make fans spin and fly, make a speaker play music and more. Students were learning the basic components of an electronic circuit, how those components work within Ohm’s Law and how to build different types of circuits to accomplish particular tasks.