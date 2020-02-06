If the National Weather Service’s forecast holds true, the Fostoria area is waking this morning to slippery roads and hazardous conditions.

As of Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was in effect until 10 a.m, today.

Seneca County was already under a Level 1 snow emergency for hazardous roadways with blowing and drifting snow.

Mixed precipitation was expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch throughout the area.

The National Weather Service is advising motorists to plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the morning commute.

As with any winter weather system, parents and guardians are advised school delays are possible.

Just prior to press time Wednesday night, several area schools were already on two-hour delays including: Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Arcadia, New Riegel, Seneca County Opportunity Center, Old Fort, Bridges Academy, Vanlue and Van Buren.

The precipitation was expected to begin as all snow Wednesday evening, then slowly transition to a snow and sleet mix overnight, NWS advised.

Areas south along a line from Bowling Green to Oak Harbor will mix with freezing rain this morning. Winds were forecast to be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

The wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain was expected to peak between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. today.

Patchy light freezing drizzle may continue at times today.

NWS advises motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling.

Latest road conditions for Ohio can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.