The driver of this semi-trailer was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Wednesday after the vehicle overturned at a curve on South Countyline Street, near Findlay Street, Capt. Warren Digby of the Fostoria Fire Division said. Nicholas Holman, 18, of Risingsun, was injured and lime sludge from the Fostoria Water Treatment plant dumped into the yard of a residence at the curve. The truck is owned by NDH Family Farms in Risingsun, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said. The crash remains under investigation, Loreno said.