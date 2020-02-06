TIFFIN — Seneca County General Health District said on Wednesday that it, along with the Ohio Department of Health, is closely monitoring the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation.

The health district encourages citizens to visit the websites of either the Centers for Disease Control (cdc.gov) or the Ohio Department of Health (odh.ohio.gov) for timely updates and informational materials.

To help prevent infection with 2019-nCoV, the health district advises taking the same precautions one would normally take during cold and flu season, which include:

• Frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with warm, soapy water. If unavailable, use alcohol-based sanitizer;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home while you are sick.

• Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing;

• Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system;

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Questions can be referred to the health district at 419-447-3691, or visit the health district website (seneahealthdept.org).