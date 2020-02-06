By Nicole Walby

Seneca County General Health Department has been offering the “Baby and Me Tobacco Free” program and will continue to do so with a new grant through Tiffin Community Foundation.

“Our program is a program for pregnant women who want to quit smoking and deliver a healthy baby,” Kate Doepker, RN, public health nurse at the Seneca County General Health Department, said. “The program provides four education sessions on the importance of quitting smoking before the baby is born and then 12 monthly follow-up sessions after delivery.”

At the third session, Doepker said those enrolled in the program can qualify for diaper vouchers up to $650.

Seneca County resident Desiree Gibbs is the most recent graduate of the program.

Gibbs enrolled in the program as a way to help with the cost of diapers, but said she soon realized the real benefits of quitting smoking and how smoking affects the baby.

“It felt really good to come in and see my progress,” Gibbs said.

“We know it is a hard program,” Doepker said. “We are here for any support a mother needs and we are very proud of Desiree.”

According to Doepker, smoking cessation is measured by the participant blowing into the carbon monoxide (CO) monitor to determine if CO levels have decreased or increased. To verify CO monitor results, random saliva tests may be conducted if necessary. Each session, the client blows in the CO monitor and one-on-one counseling is provided by a nurse through an educational session.

During the program, sessions focus on the benefits of quitting for the mothers and their babies, helping to prepare to quit, setting a quit date, information and education related to cigarettes and other tobacco products, how to break the nicotine addiction, coping with cravings and withdrawals, focusing on the five “D’s” – delay, drink water, do something else, deep breath and discuss, and education on secondhand and thirdhand smoke.

Follow-up appointments then focus on the baby’s development and milestones, health benefits of staying tobacco free and the financial benefits of staying tobacco free.

“We try to stress that the pregnant participant does not need to be quit when they start the program, we are here to help her meet that goal and we discuss a quit date when she comes in,” Doepker said. “We try to provide as much support as needed.”

In addition to the mother, if a participant is living with someone who also smokes and that person is willing to quit, they can also sign up for the program. The mother enrolled into the program will then receive additional vouchers. The supporter does not have to be a spouse or significant other, but anyone who is living with the mother in the program.

According to Doepker, pregnant mothers who quit smoking are less likely to have premature and low birth weight babies.

“This program aims to improve birth outcomes and decrease the number of women who smoke during and after their pregnancies,” Doepker said.

For more information about the “Baby and Me Tobacco Free” program, call the nursing division at the Seneca County General Health Department, at 419-447-0872.

