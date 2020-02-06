By Jill Gosche

An assistant Seneca County prosecutor has described her new work partner as laid back, reserved, polite and an old soul who loves to “be.”

Brock, a 2-year-old Labrador and golden retriever mix, is the first courthouse facility dog placed in Seneca County. He was paired with Rebeka Beresh, assistant Seneca County prosecutor, through Canine Companions for Independence.

Beresh, who originally is from Canton, has been an assistant prosecuting attorney at Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office since 2016, works in the felony division and is assigned to Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley’s courtroom.

Beresh said the prosecutor’s office needed a dog that was relaxed and takes stress.

“He does not … react,” she said.

Goals of having a dog include trying to minimize further trauma and ease the process victims are going through with the court system.

Beresh said one girl showed an interest in dogs. There was a need to get Kennedy, Tiffin City Schools’ therapy dog, into court, and officials talked to Suzanne Reinhart, Kennedy’s handler.

She was willing to help them, Beresh said.

“She is the best,” she said.

Beresh said officials try to get victims comfortable saying information about the case aloud.

She said that for any case to be brought to justice, officials need the victim to tell the story. All the facts need to be presented to the jury, she said.

Beresh researched and found success stories about dogs in the legal system.

She contacted other officials who have dogs and talked to them about how it has changed their office and how better to serve the community and victims.

Others spoke positively, were supportive and were encouraging about the idea, she said.

Brock belongs to Canine Companions for Independence, which has a training center in Delaware, Ohio.

According to its website, Canine Companions for Independence in a non-profit organization that was founded in 1975. Its core values are teamwork, compassionate service, integrity, community, excellence and innovation.

The organization provides assistance dogs for adults, children, veterans and professionals in health care, visitation, criminal justice or education.

Molly Schulz, spokeswoman for Canine Companions for Independence, said the 14-state region has more than 500 active teams in the field, and since the organization was founded in 1975, it has placed more than 6,300 teams across the country.

“The assistance dogs we breed, raise and train aren’t just the ears, hands and legs of their human partners. They’re also goodwill ambassadors and often, their best friends. They open up new opportunities and new possibilities and spread incredible joy. We unite people with dogs in a powerful program that leads to greater independence and confidence,” the organization’s website states.

The first step is pre-application. Then, an applicant is given an extensive application and undergoes phone and in-person interviews.

“They give you dogs to handle,” Beresh said.

Then, applicants wait to see whether they’re accepted.

“They say plan on two years (of waiting),” Beresh said.

Beresh said she was approved in the fall. She attended training in January and was matched with Brock on the first day.

Canine Companions for Independence provides the dog to the county for free and maintains ownership of him. Brock lives with Beresh, and Beresh personally has absorbed the costs of his veterinary care and food and would keep Brock when he retires.

Brock accompanies Beresh in court hearings, already has met with victims and is available to be used throughout Seneca County Justice Center.

Beresh said Brock had done great in court, is quiet and keeps to himself. When she says his name, he gets up and is ready to go.

“He should never be aggressive,” she said.

