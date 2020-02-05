By SARA ARTHURS

Staff Writer

In four months, more than 3,800 individuals have sought information through Hancock Helps, a new website listing community resources ranging from mental health care to housing to legal aid. The site’s creators hope to keep building on this momentum and to someday create an app.

The site, hancockhelps.org, aims to gather all the Hancock County resources a person might need into one place. There’s a directory of support meetings for groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, Celebrate Recovery, National Alliance on Mental Illness and a special needs parent support group. Emergency numbers including the Hancock County crisis line, Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis’ crisis line, and a variety of national hotlines can also be readily called up on the website.

Click on “Mental Health Screenings” and you’ll be able to take a screening questionnaire right then and there to see if you might show signs of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, eating disorders or problem gambling, among other issues.

Then there is the “Locate Help” section. Here, someone in need of assistance with transportation can look up phone numbers and information. Or perhaps they’re struggling with domestic violence, or maybe in need of help quitting smoking.

“The idea was to make help easier to find,” said Ellyn Schmiesing, executive director of Focus, a nonprofit recovery center which received a grant from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s community mental health fund to create the website.

Larry Betts, the agency’s technology lead, created the website.

Schmiesing said she was “really, really excited” and honored that Focus got to bring this project to fruition. But she noted that the site doesn’t include Focus’ logo — it’s not for Focus, but developed for the community as a resource.

Schmiesing noted for someone struggling to stay sober, there are tips to help them cope immediately, and practical things they can do. Under “Substance Use” in the “Locate Help” section, click on “Tips on Living in Recovery” and you’ll see some pointers, like “Remove reminders of your addiction from your home, workplace, and other places you frequent” and “Tell friends and family that you’re committing to recovery, and ask for their support.”

And under “Mental Health” there’s a section on “Tips for Helping Others with Mental Illness,” including what to say, but also what to avoid saying or doing.

The site is designed to be mobile-friendly. Schmiesing said if someone is struggling in their life, relationships may fray or they may lose their home, but their phone is often one of the last things they do keep.

Schmiesing said those managing the site will be keeping an eye on the analytics to see what people click on the most. The hope is that they’ll get a sense of what people need but aren’t finding, which could help identify what local services need to be created or expanded.

After the site launched Oct. 1, Focus got “lots of really great feedback,” Schmiesing said.

The site so far has received 23,330 total page views and 3,816 unique visitors.

The section with the most clicks, 731, was “Housing.” Next were “Food Security,” with 403; and “Mental Health” with 372. And there were 5,034 clicks on information for specific support group meetings.

Focus also learned that “People who are in need of food security seem to be more likely to need more than one type of assistance,” Schmiesing wrote in an email.

Arthurs: 419-427-8494

saraarthurs@thecourier.com

Twitter: @swarthurs