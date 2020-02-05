PHOTO PROVIDED

Thousands of books, including a large variety of fiction and nonfiction, will be available when Kaubisch Memorial Public Library hosts a five-day public book sale Thursday through Feb. 11. Proceeds will benefit the library, with children’s books, cookbooks, literature and books on glassware crafting available along with novels and books in the suspense and horror and history genres. The Friends of the Library member preview is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m., today. Public sale times will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. A Share the Love book-folding craft activity is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, and the Bucks-A-Bag sale will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday.