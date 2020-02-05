MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Local youth search for the book of spells during a Scavenger Hunt Tuesday evening on the fifth floor of Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department hosted a Harry Potter night, including trivia from the books and movies as well as a scavenger hunt. The hunt included items such as replicas of Harry Potter and Voldemort, Harry’s glasses, the Sorting Hat, a book of spells and more. The trivia included questions such as “What were Gryffindor’s colors?” “What was Neville’s last name?” “Who was the youngest seeker in quidditch history?” “What was the platform number in which students entered Hogwarts at the train station?” The youth department will host STEAM with Style at 4 p.m. Thursday; Valentine’s Day card making at 11 a.m. Saturday; preschool prep at 10 a.m. Monday; Books & Bites Book Club at 5 p.m. Feb. 11; and storytime at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 and Feb. 14. For more information, visit fostoria.lib.oh.us.