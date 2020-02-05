By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria could be in line for another economic shot in the arm.

City council on Tuesday night heard the first reading of an ordinance that would allow for Ohio Logistics to tap into the Revolving Loan Fund for $500,000 to go toward a $12 million project at 130 W. Jones Road.

Council also heard the first reading of an accompanying ordinance that would move $300,000 in unappropriated funds to the Revolving Loan Fund.

Three readings are typically required before council determined whether to vote on a measure.

Renee Smith, president of the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation, said the beginning stages of the project involves Ohio Logistics, a warehousing and transportation firm, purchasing a building at which it has leased space for more than a decade.

“Right now, they’re just working to acquire the building,” Smith said in an interview after the meeting. “Then, we know at this point that they’re going to be expanding the rail spur. That’s going to cost about $200,000, and the Ohio Rail Commission is contributing $75,000 toward that project. Those are the first two steps.

“After that, we know they’ll be creating at least 10 jobs out there over the next couple of years and continuing to re-invest in the building.”

She told council: “In that building, the first two sections are Custom Glass Solutions and then the last three sections are actually going to be used by Whirlpool to service their Marion, Clyde, Findlay and Ottawa facilities.”

The ordinance says the amount of the loan does not include money generated from property or income taxes. The loan would be repaid at 2.85-percent interest per year over 10 years, with interest-only payments in the first year.

Smith noted that Ohio Logistics secured money from the RLF in June and paid it back before the end of the year.

“A $12 million project is something to be proud of,” she said after the meeting. “It’s always nice to see investment in the community, and this is a sizable investment.”

“This is neat progress,” Mayor Eric Keckler said. “It’s huge for them to develop that operation.”

A second reading was given to a resolution adopting the federally approved Seneca County All Hazard Mitigation Plan.

In addition to the loan-related ordinances, council heard first readings of a resolution authorizing the disposal of personal property, motor vehicles, road machinery and other items through internet auction this year; and a resolution establishing a cash and accounting policy.

The third reading of an ordinance to amend the city’s traffic-control map and file was tabled. The original proposal was to remove the traffic light at the intersection of North Union and Thomas streets in favor of a four-way stop. Council member Edward Logsdon, who serves on the Law and Ordinance Committee, said more information has been received on the issue and is to be considered before a final version of the ordinance is presented for a vote.

The Law and Ordinance Committee will next meet at 8 a.m., Feb. 12 at the municipal building.

The Finance Committee will next meet at 4 p.m., Feb. 18 at the municipal building.

Also Tuesday night:

• Council member Greg Cassidy said he was pleased to read of the METRICH Drug Task Force receiving $240,640.74 in grant funds;

• Gary Click of Fremont, a Republican candidate for state representative, issued an invitation for people to join him for coffee and conversation from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday at Flippin’ Jimmy’s restaurant;

• Tyler Shuff, a member of Tiffin City Council, introduced himself as a Republican candidate for the Seneca County Board of Commissioners.

• Citizen Paul Allison said Kaubisch Memorial Public Library would host a book sale Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a “Buck A Bag” special planned for Monday. He also said the Fostoria Records Commission will meet at 2 p.m., Feb. 20 at the municipal building.