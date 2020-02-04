By Jill Gosche

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

A Toledo man charged with murder in connection with a shooting death in Fostoria in October appeared before Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley on Monday afternoon.

Jeron D. Sutton, 28, was charged with murder, a special felony; attempted murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

The grand jury found Sutton had a firearm while allegedly committing aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, murder and attempted murder, his indictment states.

He had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, and Magistrate Damon Alt had set his bond at $1 million, with no 10-percent allowance. Sutton cannot have any contact with any of the alleged victims.

During Monday’s hearing, Sutton waived time for a speedy trial.

Sutton is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure at 243 W. Lytle St., Fostoria; causing the death of Christopher F. Cavaness Jr.; and attempting to cause the death of Raul G. Badillo Jr., according to his indictment.

In October, a man had reported two people had broken into his residence at 243 W. Lytle St.

The man reported he and one of the intruders had been shot during a struggle, according to the police department.

According to a search warrant filed in Seneca County Common Pleas Court, Badillo, 30, advised an officer he was upstairs in bed watching Netflix with his girlfriend when the dog began barking downstairs.

He went downstairs, heard the back door kicked open and saw two unknown men in dark clothing with hoods drawn tight run into the kitchen where he was standing, the search warrant states.

He told a police officer he saw the first man was carrying a silver gun with a “cover” on it, and after seeing the gun, he immediately grabbed hold of it and was shot by the second man, it states.

Several rounds were fired during the struggle with the first man, and Badillo eventually was able to gain control and fire two shots into him, according to the search warrant.

Badillo told the officer he tried to shoot at the second man and dropped his gun, and the man fled the house on foot out the back door, the search warrant states.

During the interview with the officer, Badillo admitted to being a marijuana dealer and believed they were there to rob him, possibly for “weed” and money, according to the search warrant.

One of the intruders was dead upon first-responders’ arrival, according to the police department.

The man who died in the shooting was identified as Cavaness, 30, of Toledo.

Badillo was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by Fostoria Fire Division. He was treated and released, according to the police department.

jgosche@advertiser-tribune.com