MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Gibson Harmon, 2, stacks blocks on top of each other Monday morning at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department hosted STEAM Jr., which gives children ages 1-4 the opportunity to engage in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math experiments. This month’s program focused on skills for building, such as spacial awareness, math preparation and more. Harmon built with wooden blocks, MEGA BLOKS and empty tissue boxes. The library hosts STEAM Jr. the first Monday of every month at 10 a.m. The youth department also hosts a STEAM with Style program for older children, which takes place the first Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. The next event is slated this Thursday.