Fostoria Heritage Glass Gallery is home to a painting depicting a gentleman painting a glass lamp shade.

The image was donated by member Herman VandeKerkhoff.

“We’ve had this picture in the gallery for several years,” President Bill King said. “We found it odd that he was painting a lamp shade dressed as he was.”

VandeKerkhoff did some research and found the following information on the mysterious painter, named Franz Arthur Bischoff (1864-1929).

Born on Jan. 14 in Bomen, a small town in northern Bohemia, which was a part of Austria at the time, he received his first art training at a young age in the local craft school. He continued his studies in Vienna in 1882, studying applied design, watercolor painting and ceramic decoration. He then extended his art studies by traveling to Dresden, Germany.

In 1885, at the age of 21, Bischoff emigrated to the United States. He lived in New York, working as a decorator in a china factory. Later, he moved to Pittsburgh to take a job with a glass factory, and again to Fostoria, Ohio, when the factory moved there. His role in the glass factory was to paint designs on lamp shades produced at the factory.

“The glass company that he worked for in Pittsburgh was undoubtedly Wallace and McAfee, who purchased Fostoria Shade and Lamp and renamed it Consolidated Lamp and Glass,” King said. “It would be logical that he would work for Consolidated Lamp and Glass while in Fostoria.”

Locals believe this is when the photo now located at the heritage gallery was taken. King said documentation in the Fostoria Democrat (1880-1890) lists an F.A. Bischoff as a glass worker living at 618 E. Jackson St.

It was while living in Fostoria that Bischoff met Bertha Greenwald, who became his wife in 1890. They had two children, a daughter whom they named Frances, and a son named Oscar.

While working at the glass factory, Bischoff made the acquaintance of a Mrs. Wagner, who persuaded him to move to Detroit to work in her ceramic studio. He and Bertha set up house in nearby Dearborn in 1892. Bischoff did not work for Mrs. Wagner for very long, deciding instead to open his own studio in Dearborn, where he produced exceptional ceramics and taught classes in china decorating.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, ladies of fashion would get together in China panting parties and paint plates or blanks. Bischoff would help ladies learn to be better China painters at his studio.

While in Dearborn, Bischoff continued to teach classes and founded the Bischoff School of Ceramic Art in Detroit. He later opened a second school in New York.

During the next 14 years in Dearborn, Bischoff became one of the most famous ceramic artists of his day. He specialized in painting flowers, most of which he grew in his garden. He was above all noted for his representations of roses, which earned him the epithet “King of the Rose Painters.”

His fame spread and his ceramics won several major awards in shows and expositions. He participated in the Columbian International Exposition in Chicago in 1893, and in the St. Louis Exposition in 1904. He also took part in various exhibitions in Paris, France.

Bischoff invented and manufactured many ceramic colors, which he formulated at home in his workshop.

In 1900, Bischoff came to California on a visit. He stopped in Los Angeles and was very much impressed by the climate and the scenery. In 1906, Bischoff and his family moved to San Francisco, and soon thereafter, to Los Angeles, where he began landscape painting.

He immediately set up a temporary studio, working on plans for a permanent home and studio on the Arroyo Seco in South Pasadena. In February 1908, Bischoff’s new home and studio was completed and opened to the public. He continued to teach after he came to Los Angeles, periodically traveling to San Fransisco and Seattle to host courses.

He dies of heart failure on Feb. 5, 1929. His wife kept the gallery open to visitors for many years, selling some old paintings and ceramics, until her death in 1966.

Editor’s note: VandeKerhoff located this information through the Traditional Fine Arts Organization, Inc. at http://www.tfaoi.com/distingu/fb.htm.