A Fostoria man indicted by a Seneca County grand jury in connection to an incident at Good Shepherd Home again has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Noel G. Sims II, 39, was charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping, first-degree felonies, and attempted rape, a second-degree felony.

He is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure and inflicting or attempting to inflict physical harm on a person; restraining the person by force to engage in sexual activity with the person against the person’s will; and attempting to engage in sexual conduct with the person when purposely compelling the person to submit by force or threat of force, according to his indictment.

During a hearing in September, Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley ruled Sims was incompetent to stand trial and was not capable of assisting in his own defense.

He ordered Sims to undergo treatment at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital and approved involuntary administration of medication.

During a hearing in December, Kelbley found Sims competent to stand trial and ordered Sims be evaluated for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

During a hearing Monday, Kelbley again found Sims was incompetent to stand trial.

Sims discussed double jeopardy with Kelbley and said Kelbley already had sentenced him to a hospital for a year.

“I’m asking for trial,” he said.

Kelbley told Sims he thought medication would help him think clearly. He ordered Sims to undergo treatment at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital and ordered involuntary administration of medication.

Sims requested to represent himself in the case. Kelbley told him he was going to appoint an attorney.

According to Good Shepherd Home, 725 Columbus Ave., Sims entered Brethren Court Assisted Living without authorization, and an alarm alerted staff about the intrusion.

Richard Palau, assistant Seneca County prosecutor, had said Sims was found naked on one of the residents.

The 83-year-old woman was examined and released from Blanchard Valley Hospital after evaluation by a sexual assault nurse examiner, according to a Fostoria Police Department release.

A lawsuit was filed in Seneca County Common Pleas Court against Good Shepherd Home on behalf of the resident, claiming Administrator Chris Widman, violated a standard by failing to “ensure a resident was free from physical and sexual assault by an outside intruder, and protected from further potential abuse, when she was left alone in the same room with the perpetrator while the incident was being reported to administrative staff….”

