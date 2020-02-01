MORGAN MANNS / Review Times

Traffic was detoured for hours Friday afternoon after the dump bed of a truck became tangled in AT & T phone wires at the intersection of North Town and Sandusky streets, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said. Loreno said a truck from Jehm Enterprises of Bowling Green pulled out of the former site of Longfellow Elementary School with its dump bed raised, causing the entanglement with the lines and some of the truck’s wheels to rise from the road’s surface. Tension was taken away from the bed to free the truck, and AT & T workers went to the scene for repairs.