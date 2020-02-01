By SCOTT COTTOS

staff writer

Over the course of its 54 years, the Super Bowl has become more than the NFL’s championship game.

It’s so big the league has had the name trademarked.

It’s so big millions watch it worldwide on a yearly basis.

It’s so big sponsors spend huge amounts of money on airtime to debut new commercials.

And, indeed, as it has been for years, this year’s game on Sunday will be a time for private parties large and small, random gatherings of friends and strangers in public places and an event to be watched by people spanning the spectrum from avid football fans to those who couldn’t care less about the sport.

Many will be content to stay home and tune into FOX for the 6:30 p.m. meeting between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

On the other hand, millions of others will head to bars. A good number would be expected in taverns or restaurants anywhere in the country. Fostoria would be no exception, with specials being offered in certain spots.

Regardless of whether you’ll be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and their high-flying offense or the San Francisco 49ers with their ferocious defense, you can order up your favorite foods and drinks and enjoy a matchup that has the Chiefs favored by just 1½ points.

KemoSabes Roadhouse, 820 Sandusky St., will have a few ways to fill your stomach without emptying your wallet and will stay open an hour later than usual, until 9 p.m., to accommodate spectators.

Beginning at 5 p.m., bone-in or boneless chicken wings will be available at 50 cents apiece, and potato skins, pretzel bites, onion rings and “Bottle Caps” — deep-fried jalapeno peppers — will be half-priced. To wash down the food, pints of domestic beers will be $1.50.

R Place, 324 S. Main St., will be serving up wings as well, with an order of 10 priced at $5.50 during the game. Also available during the contest will be a large one-item pizza for $10.

Flippin’ Jimmy’s, 118 W. North St., will be offering customers a savings of $9 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. with a special of two orders of chicken chunks, one order of French fries and a choice of a side dish for $16.95.

So, if you can’t get to Miami and chew on an 18-inch Cubano sausage sandwich during the game, you can still enjoy the contest without leaving Fostoria or taking out a second mortgage.