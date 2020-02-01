A Fostoria man admitted Friday afternoon he committed robbery.

Juan Bermudes, 43, had been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He initially had been accused of having a deadly weapon and also using or operating a 2002 Chevrolet without consent, according to his indictment.

Bermudes pleaded guilty to a lesser-included offense of robbery, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor, during a hearing in Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley’s courtroom Friday afternoon.

The case is being referred for a pre-sentence investigation, and the parties are to argue for the appropriate punishment at sentencing in March.