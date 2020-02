By Nicole Walby

Area counties saw slight fluctuation from November to December in unemployment rates, according to the civilian labor force estimates from Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Seneca County’s unemployment rate increased from 3.9% in November to 4.0% in December. In December 2018, the unemployment rate stood at 5.0%.

The current labor force estimate for Seneca County is 27,000 with unemployment at 1,100.

Sandusky County also saw a decrease in its unemployment rates, from 4.3% in November to 4.2% in December.

Crawford County also had a decrease in unemployment rates between November and December – from 4.5% in November to 4.4% in December.

Hancock and Wyandot counties also saw decreases in their ratings. Wyandot’s rate went down from 3.0% in November to 2.9% in December. Hancock was at 3.1% in November and now has a rating of 3.0%.

According to the release provided, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.2% in December 2019, unchanged from November.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 243,000, down 4,000 from 247,000 in November. The number of unemployed has decreased by 24,000 in the past 12 months from 267,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6% in December 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 3.5%, unchanged from November and down from 3.9% in December 2018.