FREMONT — A Risingsun man facing 12 charges of rape for allegedly having sexual contact with two juvenile girls has pleaded innocent in Sandusky County Common Pleas Court.

Leland Plouck, 43, was arraigned Wednesday in the court room of Judge John Dewey, said Dave Cope, investigator for the Sandusky County Prosecutor’s Office.

Plouck was booked into the Sandusky County Jail on Tuesday on the 12 first-degree felony charges with bond set at $250,000.

According to published reports, the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in June after the girls’ parents contacted authorities. Cope said the crimes took place during a sixth-month span in 2018 and 2019.

Published reports said Plouck knew the children before the crimes began taking place in a Scott Township home.