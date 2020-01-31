By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Nearly 1,100 students attend Fostoria Elementary School.

Community members, parents, grandparents, business leaders, city officials and any adult have the opportunity to make an impact in one of those student’s lives.

By becoming a tutor with Project MORE (Mentoring in Ohio for Reading Excellence) at Fostoria Elementary School, people have the chance to build a relationship with one or more kids while helping them improve their reading abilities.

“It not only provides one-on-one reading instruction with the end result of reading comprehension but it also provides one-on-one opportunity to connect with older students or adults,” Pam Berrier, program coordinator, said. “It helps them feel good not just about their reading but their day-to-day skills.”

Project MORE is an evidence-based volunteer reading mentoring project for students who are behind in reading, according to its website. The program seeks to help every student maximize their reading potential, no matter their ability level.

FES has nearly 70 students, primarily in grades 3-6, enrolled in the mentoring program. But only about 40 mentors.

In recognition of January being National Mentoring Month, Berrier said she’s hoping to get at least 10-20 more volunteers signed up for the program.

Tutors can be any working or retired adult — or Fostoria Junior/Senior High School student — who can spare at least 30 minutes every week.

Students meet for 30 minutes four times a week between 8:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at FES. Volunteers are able to create a schedule or work with Berrier weekly to determine when they are needed.

“You don’t have to have any teaching experience,” she said. “You just need to be able to talk to and read with a student.”

She shared a story about a student in the program whose mentor was not able to make it one day due to work conflicts. The student was working on his reading and writing and asked Berrier to share his progress with his mentor.

“He said, ‘I want him to see that I’m still trying to write nice.’ So I sent (his mentor) the message and he messaged back and said, ‘Tell him he’s doing a nice job and to keep up the good work.’

“It means the world to our students and can make a world of difference,” Berrier said. “They create bonds with these kids that even we, as teachers, may not be able to do.”

FES began offering the program six years ago under Berrier’s coordination. Prior to that, the program was offered at Field Elementary School on a smaller scale, organized by special education staff.

Project MORE works on fluency, which is the ability to read text accurately, quickly and with expression, providing a bridge between word recognition and comprehension; and comprehension, which is the understanding and interpretation of what is read.

Broken into two parts, each session has the student first read and reread an excerpt from a book — based on their reading level — aloud to the mentor and record their progress. Each book typically takes about four days to complete.

The second part of the session includes a graphic organizer and a quick check, which tests the student’s comprehension and ability to recall details of what they had read that day.

Berrier said students become natural readers by practicing. The idea is that as a student begins to read at a faster level, they devote less energy on the sounds of the words and more on the meaning of the words, increasing their comprehensive levels. The goal is to increase the student’s reading level as well as their confidence.

“I have a phenomenal group of adult mentors. I just need more,” she said. “The more adults we have, the more students we can service.”

Contact Berrier at pberrier@fostoriaschools.org or 419-436-4125 to schedule a time.

A background check is required to be a mentor.

For more information on Project MORE, visit http://www.ohioprojectmore.org/.