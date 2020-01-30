M. LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Two vehicles came to rest in a parking lot on U.S. 23 south of town after colliding at 10:27 a.m. According to officials, Hunter Schindler of Fostoria was cited for failure to travel on the right half of the roadway after his 2002 Saturn struck a 2015 Nissan, driven by Joseph Binau of McCutchenville. Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS squad was requested for a subject with a laceration. However, both drivers and all passengers were treated and released at the scene. Reinhart Auto Body towed both vehicles. No further information was available at press time because the crash report was not completed.