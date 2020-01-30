By Bret Nye

Area citizens will have a chance to give to the Humane Society of Seneca County and listen to just about all of their favorite songs while doing it next weekend.

The Humane Society of Seneca County will host its annual fundraiser bash at Meadowbrook Park in Bascom Saturday from 6-10 p.m. Your Generation in Concert will be the featured entertainment again this year, after last year’s energetic set.

Self-billed as “the world’s finest tribute show,” Your Generation in Concert wants to “transport the audience on a musical tour through the soundtrack of their lives with outstanding musicianship and remarkable vocals,” according to the group’s website. Your Generation in Concert has been booked for corporate retreats, festivals, private events and celebrity events, and the group has shared the stage with acts like Jason Derulo and Sheryl Crow, according to the website.

“They’re an 80s and 90s pop, rock and dance cover group,” Shelter Technician Angie Leonard of the Humane Society said of the act. “They’re really upbeat, and they really keep the crowd going.”

Leonard said there will be a 50/50 raffle Saturday night and the Humane Society also will raffle a framed and signed Eddie George jersey at the bash.

“We’ll also be selling our shelter merchandise, such as shirts and sweatshirts and other things, as we normally do to help raise money for the Humane Society,” Leonard said.

Leonard said the annual fundraiser bash is the Humane Society of Seneca County’s largest fundraiser of the year and the money raised helps to cover general operating costs at the shelter.

Attendees are able to bring their own drinks and food to the concert. Alcoholic beverages are allowed, and the event is 21 and older for admission.

Tickets cost $20 in advance of the show and $25 at the door the night of the show. Tickets can be purchased this week in advance at the Humane Society of Seneca County, the Animal Care Center of Tiffin and Rush Graphix in Tiffin.

For more information about the fundraiser bash, call the Humane Society of Seneca County at 419-447-5704 or email them at hssc2811@sbcglobal.net.

