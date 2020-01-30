By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

NORTH BALTIMORE — After over a year in darkness, the Virginia Theater marquee will again be lighting up downtown North Baltimore.

The 83-year-old theater is set to reopen Feb. 7 with a 7 p.m. showing of the DC Comics movie “Birds of Prey.” Other shows are scheduled for 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 3 p.m. Feb. 9. Tickets are $5.

“I won’t change anything,” said new theater operator Shawn Benjamin. “This is something that’s the history of North Baltimore. It goes back 80 years. You don’t want to mess with that too much.”

Benjamin grew up in Findlay but moved to the Wood County village in the early 1990s. He owns Cyber Solutions computer shop and is a real estate investor/house flipper, musician and Scout master for Boy Scout Troop 315.

“I want to do everything I can possibly do, from having someone in the ticket booth to having someone take tickets, to make this feel very nostalgic to North Baltimore,” he said. “And I’m quirky enough to do it. That’s the thing, I can get away with being quirky because I’ve been in this town for 27 years.”

Changing hands

The theater’s history at its current address, 119 N. Main St., dates back to 1937 when it was opened by Ernest and Viola Walter. Ernest had been the manager since 1934 when the theater was located at 128 N. Main St.

The new Virginia Theater hosted about 60,000 to 70,000 patrons a year and was the biggest theater in northwest Ohio, according to information provided by Dr. Ralph Wolfe, a longtime North Baltimore resident and former film and English professor at Bowling Green State University.

Fire hit the Walters’ third-floor apartment above the theater in 1939. The theater sustained water damage but escaped the flames because of its fireproof roof.

Walter closed the theater in 1959 after 22 years of business. It would reopen several times over the years.

Early on, the theater’s projection system used carbon arc lamps. Light was produced by maintaining a spark or electric arc in a gap between two carbon rods. This system also used two projection machines, each of which ran about 20 minutes of film.

When film on one of the projectors was almost empty, an arm would come down and ding a bell which meant it was about time to start the other projector. This back-and-forth action continued throughout the movie.

The process was used until the mid-1970s when the projection system moved to a glass bulb unit that required just one projector and less supervision.

Michael and Jennifer Posh renovated and reopened the theater under the name Posh Virginia Theater in 1997, showing first-run movies.

The theater changed hands again in 2006 when Matt and Erika Clark became the owners and renamed it the Virginia Clark Theater. The theater closed in mid-2008.

Jayson Wickard reopened the theater the following year, renaming it Virginia Motion Pictures. His father, Doug Wickard, took over ownership in February 2012. He and his daughter, Jaymie, Jayson’s twin sister, managed the theater until 2014 when operations were suspended because of the large investment needed to replace the outdated projection equipment with a new digital projector.

Wolfe spearheaded a committee to raise the funds necessary. Over $60,000 was collected, and a grand reopening was held in 2015.

Wickard was forced to close again in 2018.

Theater throw-backs

Benjamin started thinking about reopening the theater when a newcomer to North Baltimore asked about it on Facebook.

“Hundreds of people started Facebooking, ‘Oh, I’d love to see this open.’ And it got me thinking, ‘Well, yeah, I’d like to see this open, too,’” he recounted.

Benjamin said he was warned, though, that he won’t make any money on the venture.

“It’s just because it’s a one-screen theater. It’s really small,” he said.

But he sees the project as similar to flipping houses.

“I buy these old houses in bad shape and you go in there and get them up and running again. So I love doing that kind of stuff,” he said.

And the fact that the theater is a part of his community also made him want to get involved.

“I wouldn’t have chosen to do the theater thing if it wasn’t for the fact that so many people reminisce about this old theater. It means so much to them,” he said.

Once Benjamin made the decision, Doug Wickard offered to help, along with many others in the community.

“Ever since we decided that we were going to do this, Doug has been there after work every day, throwing his heart and soul at it, getting this thing going again,” Benjamin said.

“It’s just a little dirty. It’s been sitting empty. Nothing’s deteriorated. The projector’s still fine. All the electronics are still fine.”

Benjamin plans to show first-run movies on the weekends. He’d also like to do $1 movies with showings of older films like “Grease” and “Mary Poppins” through the week.

He’s also considering a monthly showing of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” And to help pay the bills, he wants to rent the theater out for plays, concerts and church gatherings.

“I’m just trying to come up with different ways to try and keep the building open, because I don’t want it to close again,” he said.

In keeping with the era of the theater, employees will wear white shirts, red vests and black bow ties.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Benjamin said. “I’m thinking, because it’s not my only venture, I have the other things that are making my income and doing what I do in life, this will be a way to let the community have the theater back. This is the kind of the thing I love doing for the community.”

jeanniewolf@thecourier.com