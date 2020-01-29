By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Benches where people can read books.

Picnic tables where families have lunch.

Surrounded by colorful blossoms, beautiful trees and whimsical art.

All in the heart of Fostoria.

These visions will become a reality this summer as local entities come together to create a parkette downtown.

“Parkettes are usually part of revitalizing downtown areas in big cities and in little towns like ours,” Sue Gehring, committee member, said. “It’s going to be a place downtown where people can gather, organizations can have events and people can just relax and enjoy the downtown.”

A committee of local community members and city leaders have created a 90-foot by 90-foot layout to transform the green lot at the corner of Main and North streets into an area where citizens can go to enjoy the outdoors.

The “Creatures of the Sky Arch” sculpture, currently located near the corner of Main and Tiffin streets, will be moved to its permanent location along Main Street as an entrance to the parkette. On either side of the arch will be long flower beds.

At the corner where the roads meet, there will be a square patch of space left empty for the installation of a temporary sculpture. The Midwest Sculpture Initiative has installed temporary outdoor exhibits in the downtown corridor for the past two years and the city has secured funds for the installation of a third exhibit in 2020-21. Gehring said the plan is to leave space for a sculpture as part of the exhibit for years to come.

The group has decided to repurpose the five round flower pots that currently sit along Main Street as part of the project. The pots will be filled with flowers and will be moved to North Street along the north side of the parkette.

“It’s important for people to know that I love to repurpose things,” Gehring said. “So, in order to save money, we are going to repurpose the flower pots. I think it makes more of an impact when you gather like things together and it’s not going to cost a penny more to put them there.”

She noted she thinks there’s enough color down Main Street with the flower beds, the floral banners and the quilt blocks that the pots could be spared for the parkette.

Throughout the parkette, there will be benches, picnic tables and trees.

While the details have not yet been finalized, officials plan to use garden arches, garden fences, trellises and the like along the back or east side of the lot and plant material along the building to the south of the lot.

According to the Seneca County Auditor’s Office website, the lot, which is comprised of 116 and 122 N. Main St., is owned by the Fostoria Community Improvement Corp. The lot extends from Main Street east to the edge of the parking lot.

Gehring said the committee plans to use a 90-foot square of the property from Main Street to the edge of the building at 112 N. Main St.

There are three lots — 113, 115 and 117 E. North St. — behind this lot that extend from East North Street south to the alley. These lots are listed as being owned by the city of Fostoria.

“Carol (Kinn) and I are always looking for projects for the garden club. Our main focus is to improve areas in the city and we thought this would be a great project,” Gehring said, noting she and Kinn also serve on Fostoria’s Tree & Beautification Committee. “I drew up a plan to show our vision and Carol set up a meeting for us at the chamber just a few days later.

“Ironically, Renee (Smith, Fostoria Economic Development Corporation president) was away at a conference, where one of the topics was downtown parkettes. So we were all on the same page and coming together on this thing.”

When Smith returned, she immediately got to work writing and applying for grants.

Fostoria’s Tree & Beautification Committee was awarded a $12,000 grant from the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation Fund to use toward the project. An $18,000 grant from the Mennel Milling Community Improvement Fund will allow the city to purchase the “Creatures of the Sky Arch” sculpture to be permanently placed in the parkette.

Any additional funds needed will come from the Fostoria Garden Club.

The open space will not be sheltered. Gehring said the lot is typically half shade and half sun throughout the whole day, providing a well-balanced outdoor space for community members to enjoy.

“Our hope is that people will go into a restaurant downtown and will take their food to the parkette and eat it there. It will be a great place to go and read a book on a Sunday afternoon,” she said. “We just want to bring people downtown and we want to get a lot of different age groups in there to use it.”

While the space will be open to the public, she said details are still being worked out as far as use of the space for large events. However, their hope is when large events take place downtown — such as the city’s heritage festival, Latino Fest or Relay for Life — organizers and event-goers will utilize the space.

Work to make the parkette a reality will begin this spring with an expected completion date of mid- to late-summer.

A committee of nine community members were selected to spearhead the project, including Gehring, Kinn, Linda Perrine, Barb Reineck, Jon Wonderly, Karla Yoakam, Mayor Eric Keckler, Smith and Fostoria Area Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Michele Cochran.

“These people were chosen because they are all creative,” Gehring said. “They’re all into gardening, they’re hard-working and they care a lot about Fostoria.”